Grammy Awarded Band El Mató a un Policía Motorizado Returns to Miami
The group will perform on May 11 at the Miami Beach BandshellMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El Mató a Un Policía Motorizado will visit Miami as one of the stops on their Gira Mundial Súper Terror. The Argentinean band, considered pioneers of Spanish indie rock, won a Latin Grammy in 2022 for their album Unas Vacaciones Raras, which was awarded Best Rock Album. Two years later, with a new record in hand, the band will return to the 305 on May 11th to perform at the Miami Beach Bandshell.
Whether it's their eccentric name, their anthem-like melodies, or their signature album graphics, El Mató has become one of the most important alternative and indie rock bands to emerge from Latin America in the past 20 years, playing sold-out shows across the US and Europe, and filling arenas in their home country. The group, currently playing many dates in the US with Interpol, has recently been invited to participate in A Tribute to Stop Making Sense, an album commemorating the 40th anniversary of Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense concert film, which will also feature tracks by Miley Cyrus, Lorde, and The National, among others.
The band, formed in La Plata, Argentina, in 2003, consists of Santiago "Motorizado" (bass and vocals), Willy "Doctora Muerte" (drums), Manuel "Pantro Puto" (guitar), Gustavo "Niño Elefante" (guitar), and Chatrán Chatrán (keyboards).
Join them on May 11th at the Miami Beach Bandshell to sing along to some of their classics and vibe to their new synth-forward tracks included in their most recent album, Súper Terror.
Tickets are on sale now! Click HERE
SAVE THE DATE
May 11th - 8.30PM
At the Miami Beach Bandshell
7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141
