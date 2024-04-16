Local and mayoral elections 2024: Why they matter and what to look out for

On Thursday 2 May 2024, voters across England and Wales will head to the polls in a major set of local and mayoral elections. The highest-profile contests will be the election of 10 influential metro mayors – including in Greater London and across the north and the midlands. Together these leaders will be responsible for over £25bn of public spending and will play a vital role in shaping the fortunes of the places they represent.

Thousands of councillors in over 100 local areas across England are also up for election, with the successful candidates taking responsibility for key public services at a time of acute financial pressures across local government. Voters will also elect 39 police and crime commissioners and the 25 members of the London Assembly.

These elections are far more important than just providing a straw in the wind for the general election to come. To discuss why these elections matter and what to expect, the Institute for Government is hosting a public event with expert panellists including:

Sarah Calkin , Editor of the Local Government Chronicle

, Editor of the Local Government Chronicle Sir John Curtice , Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University and Senior Research Fellow at the National Centre for Social Research

, Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University and Senior Research Fellow at the National Centre for Social Research Akash Paun, Programme Director at the Institute for Government

The event will be chaired by Emma Norris, Deputy Director at the Institute for Government.

The discussion will be followed by a networking reception over drinks.

For more information, visit the Institute for Government’s guide to the 2024 local and mayoral elections.