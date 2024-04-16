Luciano de Vries Makes Significant Donation to Local Animal Shelter in Loule, Portugal

LISBON, PORTUGAL, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luciano de Vries, a renowned serial entrepreneur and business executive, has made a substantial donation to Animal Rescue Algarve, a local pet shelter in Loule, Portugal. In addition to his financial contribution, de Vries and his associates have collected donations from friends and family, raising €4,950 to purchase food and other essential items for the shelter's dogs.

De Vries, who has long supported the shelter, is committed to improving animal welfare in Portugal. He and his girlfriend have been fostering dogs, taking in seven over the last few months, and providing them with temporary care and love.

"We noticed when we arrived that animal welfare here is a bit different," de Vries said. In the Netherlands, and it's the same in the USA, pets become a part of the family. People treat them very well. Here, in Portugal, they are used for guarding. They are usually kept on short leashes in the sun without water."

Driven by his passion for animal welfare, de Vries has worked closely with local shelters to identify areas where he can make a difference. He aims to provide one-time financial support and help improve the shelters' operations, marketing strategies, and lead generation to ensure long-term sustainability.

De Vries' dedication to animal welfare is just one facet of his multi-dimensional career. As a successful entrepreneur, he founded companies across various industries throughout Europe and the United States, including real estate, transportation, and event planning. Currently, he serves as the Director of Bayswater Capital and the CEO of Gaet Holding.

For more information about Luciano de Vries and his philanthropic efforts, please visit https://lucianodevries.com/.

About Luciano de Vries

Luciano de Vries is a serial entrepreneur and business executive who has found success across a wide variety of industries in the United States and Europe. Born in the Netherlands, de Vries has built a career around identifying unfilled market needs and quickly finding ways to supply them. In addition to his business ventures, de Vries is passionate about philanthropy, focusing his efforts on animal welfare and relief efforts for the people of Ukraine.