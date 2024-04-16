Step2 Launches New Vero Pool Products, and Summer Never Looked More Relaxing

All-New Innovative Line of Vero Pool Products Offers Homeowners Thoughtfully Designed Furniture and Accessories to Enhance Time Spent Relaxing by their Pools this Summer

STREETSBORO, Ohio, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step2, the category leader in play kitchens, push cars, water tables, playhouses and climbers, is expanding their product portfolio to include a line of high-quality, durable, and stylish pool furniture and accessories just in time for summer. The aesthetically pleasing Vero line features high-performance construction designed to withstand outdoor elements as well as use in any chlorine or saltwater pool.



The New Step2 Vero Line Includes:

Step2 Vero Loungers™: These loungers are optimized for superior relaxation either in the water or on the pool deck. These loungers include upgraded features for enhanced performance, including a new weight cavity to prevent floating while not in use. Available in standard style to fit pool ledges with up to 9-inches of water depth, or a Vero Lounger Tall to fit pool ledges with up to 15-inches of water depth. Available at Step2.com, Amazon and Wayfair.



Step2 Vero Chairs™: Lounge in comfort with these in-water pool chairs that have a sleek design and an upright back, perfect to read a book or watch kids playing. Available in standard style to fit pool ledges with up to 9-inches of water depth, or a Vero Chair Tall to fit pool ledges with up to 15-inches of water depth. Available at Step2.com, Amazon and Wayfair.



Step2 Vero Adirondack™: This Vero Adirondack has a sleek silhouette ergonomically designed to support your body for versatile comfort in any environment. Specially tailored for in-water use, this design includes an optional weight cavity to prevent floating when used in pool ledges with up to 9-inches of water depth. Available at Step2.com, Amazon and Wayfair.



Step2 Vero Lounger Loveseat™: This curved, ergonomic in-pool lounger comfortably fits two adults and features a wide armrest that can be used to hold drinks or removed to create extra lounging space. This loveseat fits pool ledges with up to 9-inches of water depth. Available at Step2.com, Amazon and Wayfair.



Step2 Vero Poolside Organizer™: This pool organizer is handy to store pool toys, floats, noodles and other pool toys. Towels or clothing can also be hung to dry on the stainless steel bars. Goggles and dive rings can be neatly placed on the side notches. Available at Step2.com, Amazon and Wayfair.



Step2 Vero Kids’ Cabana™: Give little ones a shaded place to relax and play poolside with the Vero Kids’ Cabana™. Toddlers can perch along the side walls and enjoy a snack at the molded-in table or enjoy playtime in the water area. Available at Step2.com, Amazon and Wayfair.



Step2 Vero Pool Accessories™: The Vero pillow, cup holder and phone holder attachments are compatible with any chair or lounger in the Vero line. Available at Step2.com, Amazon and Wayfair.



Step2 In-Pool Shade Table™: Enjoy shade, style and convenience with this versatile umbrella shade table that goes wherever you need it. Fill the basin with poolside essentials or with ice and your favorite cold beverages to keep them nearby while relaxing. Will be available at Step2.com, Amazon and Wayfair in May 2024.



Step2 Vero Poolside Slide™: Turn ordinary pool days into extraordinary fun with this kids’ slide, built to make a splash. Will be available at Step2.com, Amazon and Wayfair this summer.





In addition to the new Vero line of products, the company is also introducing a variety of other outdoor products for homeowners this spring and summer, including:

Step2 Mondello Chair™ and Mondello Lounger™: This versatile and adaptable in-water pool chair and lounger can be set up with or without the optional shade cover on a sun shelf or tanning ledge with up to 15 inches of water, or around the pool’s perimeter. Will be available at Step2.com, Amazon and Wayfair in May 2024.

Step2 Hot Tub Storage Steps with Handrails™: These steps sit at the base of your hot tub to offer function and safety features needed to comfortably enter and exit your hot tub. These steps include an enclosed storage area, perfect for keeping supplies dry, and off the ground. Will be available at Step2.com, Amazon and Wayfair late April 2024.

Step2 Planters: Whether looking to plant herbs and vegetables or add beauty to the front of your house, Step2’s line of durable planters and planter boxes add the perfect finishing touch to any home. They are made of high-quality resin so they will never chip, splinter, rust or tarnish. Available at Step2.com, Amazon, Wayfair and various home good retailers.







“Step2 is thrilled to continue down our path of creating innovative, functional products that consumers want across both the play and home and patio categories. The Vero line is a perfect marriage of thoughtful engineering, function and style to help homeowners enjoy spending more time by their pools this summer,” said Melissa Hartke, Director of Marketing at Step2. “This new line, and all of our products, are designed to withstand years or even decades of use.”



For more information on Step2, or their new line of products, visit www.step2.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

About The Step2 Company:

Step2 has been a leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing rotationally-molded children’s and home consumer products for over 30 years. Their products are built to last using durable construction that consumers have come to know from Step2. With molded-in colors that will not chip, fade, crack, or peel, maintenance of Step2 products is easy, from a simple wipe-down to a seasonal power wash. When consumers buy Step2, they have peace of mind knowing they are buying a highly valued product, designed for years of enjoyment, with an aesthetic they are proud to place in their home or yard.

