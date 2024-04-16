Pet Community Center Adds Five to Board of Directors
Pet Community Center, Davidson County’s only nonprofit veterinary clinic, announces new Board appointmentsNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet Community Center, Davidson County’s only nonprofit veterinary clinic, is pleased to announce that it has appointed five new members to its Board of Directors:
Brenna Davenport-Leigh
Davenport-Leigh is a veteran marketing executive and owner of Hellbender Media. She is an alumni of Leadership Music and has served on the Community Advisory Board of the Vanderbilt Comprehensive Care Center, and the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Foundation Board.
Mary Pierce
Pierce has extensive experience in development and education. She has held positions with Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music and was elected as a board member for Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools, District 8.
Dr. Arielle Walton
Dr. Walton is the founder of House Paws Acupuncture of Nashville. She received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Tuskegee University and has worked with veterinary hospitals across Middle Tennessee, including Little Urban Vet Clinic.
Damon Whiteside
Whiteside serves as CEO of the Academy of Country Music. He is a current board member for Nashville Cares, the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, and Leadership Nashville.
Kimberly Wise
Wise works with Greater Good Charities as Senior Manager of Pet Programs and has served as a board member for the Mars Foundation and as President of PEDIGREE Foundation.
Brandon Dyce, Executive Director of Pet Community Center, commented, “We are nothing short of thrilled to welcome Brenna, Mary, Dr. Walton, Damon, and Kimberly to our Board of Directors. Each new member not only brings crucial expertise, but also a passion for animals and Pet Community Center’s focus on ending pet homelessness. We look forward to working with these incredible leaders as we strive to expand Pet Community Center’s ability to make high-quality veterinary care more accessible to everyone in our community.”
Since its founding in 2011 with the help of a community of caring animal advocates and passionate volunteers, Pet Community Center has grown from a grassroots spay/neuter financial aid program into a thriving veterinary clinic that has served over 125,000 patients with free and low-cost services. Visit Pet Community Center online at www.petcommunitycenter.org.
About Pet Community Center
Pet Community Center is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the human-animal bond through accessible veterinary care and support services. Pet Community Center assists the public with free and low-cost spay/neuter services and low-cost preventive veterinary services. Since 2011, Pet Community Center has served more than 125,000 animals and produced measurable decreases in the number of homeless animals that enter local shelters.
