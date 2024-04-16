Texas Game Warden Dewayne Noble Named Shikar Safari Officer of the Year

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – Texas Game Warden Dewayne Noble was recognized as the 2024 Texas Officer of the Year by the Shikar-Safari Club International during March’s Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) Commission meeting.

Noble began his career with TPWD in 2008 as a member of the 53rd Texas Game Warden Training Academy Class. After graduating, he was assigned to Gregg County where he served the community as their game warden for four years.

In 2012, Noble transferred to Rains County, where he and his family continue to live.

“Dwayne has served the department for more than 16 years and has made a vital impact everywhere he has traveled across our great state,” said Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Executive Director David Yoskowitz. “He represents the true nature of the Texas Game Warden spirit with an upbeat and optimistic personality that is contagious to fellow wardens and the public.”

Noble is a master peace officer and serves as a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement instructor as well as a firearms instructor and firearms armorer in the TPWD Law Enforcement Division. He has also been a member of the Rural Operations Group for 11 years, where he has been instrumental in border operations, security details and numerous search and arrest warrant operations.

Within the past year, Noble has volunteered for numerous operations and activities outside his regular duties in Rains County. Some of his many assignments and accomplishments included: search and rescue operations, drownings, boat wrecks, hunting accidents, kid-fish events, youth hunts, wildlife permit inspections, high profile Lake Fork bass tournaments and multiple tours of Operation Lone Star.

Noble routinely demonstrates his willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty while remaining an active member of his community at many levels.

“Dewayne is viewed as a leader, not only within TPWD and the Law Enforcement Division, but also within his community,” said Col. Chad Jones, TPWD law enforcement director. “His work ethic and ability to balance family life and his career makes him an excellent role model for his peers. I am proud to have him as a member of our team.”

The Shikar-Safari International Club was founded in 1952 by a group of international hunters with an interest in exchanging ideas about the sport and a focus on promoting the ethical hunting of big game animals.