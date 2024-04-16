Rates of denitrification and associated nitrous oxide (N 2 O) production are expected to increase with global warming, leading to positive climate feedback. However, previous studies have not considered the combined effect of ocean acidification (OA, pCO 2 ~ 900 µatm) and warming on denitrification rates and N 2 O production. Here we used a series of whole core incubation studies to assess the combined impact of warming and OA on estuarine sediment denitrification rates and N 2 O production. Strong warming (+5 °C over mean in situ conditions) increased N 2 O production by ~4.2 µmol-N m−2 d−1 and denitrification by ~43 µmol-N m−2 d−1, fuelled by water column nitrate (D w ), but decreased rates of nitrification-coupled denitrification in the sediment (D n ) by ~82 µmol-N m−2 d−1. While D n was not affected by OA, D w decreased significantly by 51 µmol-N m−2 d−1 when OA was coupled with warmer temperatures. We estimate that OA may offset the increase in estuarine sediment denitrification and N 2 O production expected from warming alone by up to 64% and reduce a potential positive climate feedback loop by inhibiting denitrification pathways.

Simone M. N., Erler D. V., Schulz K. G., Oakes J. M. & Eyre B. D., 2024. Ocean acidification offsets the effect of warming on sediment denitrification and associated nitrous oxide production. Communications Earth and Environment 5: 191. doi: 10.1038/s43247-024-01347-1. Article.

