From Zest to Zilch: Will Manufacturers Squeeze Out the Competition in the Citrus Oil Market? FMI Juice it Out Insights!

Citrus essential oils in the United States, with a projected CAGR of 2.10% from 2024 to 2034. Driven by consumer preference for natural and clean-label products, these oils find increasing use in household cleaning solutions and flavor innovations in food and beverages.

NEWARK, Del, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the updated edition of the market analysis, calculations infer a worth of US$ 4272.820 million for citrus oil in 2024. These projections reflect the evolving implications of emerging trends.



As these trends penetrate the market, the sales of citrus oil amplify, potentially attaining a valuation of US$ 6594.550 million by 2034. This progression signifies a moderate CAGR of 4.40% from 2024 to 2034.

Tap into Market Opportunities and Stay Ahead of Competitors – Get Your Sample Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1697

The citrus oil market expansion is bolstered by the heightening need for plant extracts and natural foods in food and beverage goods to be used as pigments, flavorings, and other preservatives. The revenue expansion of citrus oil is accelerated by escalating consumer cognizance of citrus oil as an essential food component.

FRUU Cosmetics debuted the first vegan lip balm collection which was manufactured from recycled fruit extracts.



The spurring demand for vegan extracts in food and drink, cosmetics, and medicines sectors augment citrus essential oil market expansion. The ascending awareness of consumers regarding the boons of lactarian goods has a favorable effect on citrus oil demand.

Regardless of the optimistic anticipation, the citrus oil market growth is inhibited by intensifying pesticide and fertilizer application on farms to boost productivity. Pesticides are not limited to farming; while transportation, chemicals are diffused on fruits to prolong their shelf lives and curb spoilage.

Citrus Oil Market:

Attributes Citrus Oil Market Value-based CAGR (2024 to 2034) 4.40 % Growth Factor The amplifying cognizance concerning the health advantages of tangerine oils usher the market growth.

The augmenting adoption of citrus oil in aromatherapy and spa treatments intensifies market expansion. Market Trend The booming adoption of citrus essential oil in pharmaceuticals for its therapeutic properties bolsters revenue growth.

The advancement in extraction procedures and product formulations soar the sales of citrus oil. Market Restraint The fluctuating prices of tangerine oil due to constant shifts in raw material costs hinder market expansion.

The spurring issue of citrus greening infection impacting citrus production impedes the accessibility of raw materials.

Regional Outlook

North America commands the global organic oil market. North America witnessed growth because of the spurring demand for organic products, associated with booming awareness regarding the wholesomeness of citrus oil.

The augmenting demand in the food and beverage industry and the intensifying traction of aromatherapy in the Asia Pacific strengthen the market growth of citrus oils. The enriching disposable income, and shifting lifestyles lead to the development of the Asia Pacific essential oil market.

“The citrus essential oil market is set to experience sustained growth because of the surging demand for natural components. Stimulus like customer choices for organic goods and broadening implementation in the field of food, beverage, and cosmetics usher the citrus oil market growth.” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Embrace Smarter Choices With Our Methodology-Derived Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-1697

Key Takeaways

The oranges source category to enjoy a share of 27.50% in 2024.

In the food and beverages end use industry to enthral a share of 23.60% in 2024.

From 2024 to 2034, India citrus essential oil market equates at a CAGR of 6.40%.

China citrus oil market exhibit upsurge at CAGR of 5.30% between 2024 and 2034.

Between 2024 and 2034, Japan citrus oil industry imply growth at a CAGR of 5.10%.

Germany citrus essential oil market reflects expansion between 2024 and 2034 at a CAGR of 2.80%.

The United States citrus oil market indicates a CAGR of 2.10% through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

The citrus oil manufacturers envision an amplification in the demand owing to the medicinal benefits. This trend indicates citrus oil producers to sanction long-drawn-out agreements with food and beverage and cosmetic and personal care firms to seize a broader customer base to increase the market share. The citrus oil vendors concentrate on partnerships and acquisitions to swell their product portfolio, catering to the strengthening demand.

Pivotal Tangerine Oil Manufacturers

Ultra-International B.V.

Phoenix Aromas and Essential Oils, LLC

Firmenich SA

Givaudan

Symrise AG

Citrus Oleo

Lionel Hitchen (Essential Oils) Ltd

Bontoux S.A.S.

Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc.

Citromax S.A.C.I.

doTERRA International, LLC

Young Living Essential Oils LC

Citrosuco

Noteworthy Strategies

In order to expand the retail chain, Plant Therapy Essential Oils Corporate set up new stores across the United States in Arlington, Murray, and Idaho to impart customers better experience in 2021 with novel layout.

Mountain Rose Herbs made ownership changes CEO Shawn Donnille acquired his partner Julie Bailey’s some shares, making it a joint ownership from both of them.

Ziegler Group was acquired by Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) in March 2019 to expand the product portfolio for citrus oils in the market.



Gain Immediate Access to Detailed Market Insights Purchase Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1697

Key Segments

By Source:

Oranges

Tangerines/Mandarins

Grapefruit

Lemon and Lime

By Extraction Method:

Steam Distilled Method

Cold Pressed Method

Hydro-Distillation Method



By Fold Type:

2-4 Folded

5-7 Folded

8-10 Folded

Above 10 Folded

By Grade Type:

Deterpenated Oil Terpenless Oil Concentrated Oil

Terpene Oil

By End-use Industry:

Food and Beverage

Personal Care and Beauty Products

Home Care Products

Aromatherapy

Health Care Products



By Sales Channel:

Offline Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Food and Beverage Domain:

The global citrus pulp fiber market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 173.2 million by 2023, accelerating with a CAGR of 6.8% by 2033.

The global citrus yogurt market garnered a market value of US$ 2,202 million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 3,403.0 million by registering a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The global citrus seeds market was estimated to have acquired US$ 4.32 billion. Consumer movement towards natural and healthy ingredients is likely to aid the sales to US$ 8.9 billion by 2033.

The citrus fiber market is predicted to be valued at US$ 172.7 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 248.6 million by 2034, marking a CAGR of 3.7%.

The global citrus molasses market was estimated to have acquired US$ 687.2 million. Changing consumer preferences towards healthy and organic products is likely to aid the sales to US$ 1507.06 million by 2033

The global citrus crop nutrition market size is estimated to reach US$ 902.2 million in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a 5.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The spice oils and oleoresins market may reach an overall valuation that is expected to surpass US$ 1,674.40 million in 2023.

The global egg yolk oil market is estimated at USD 268.9 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 528.9 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032.

The cold-pressed oil market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 23,431.5 million in 2024. The market is further projected to develop at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2024 to 2034.

The edible oils and fats are estimated to generate a total of US$ 121.90 billion in 2023. Between 2023 and 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact FMI:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube