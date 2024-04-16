UA Canada Renews as a Presenting Sponsor of the Skills Canada National Competition

UA Canada’s continued partnership with Skills/Compétences Canada highlights the importance of unions in the skilled trade and technology industries

OTTAWA, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC), a not-for-profit organization that actively promotes careers in the skilled trades and technologies to youth and their communities in Canada, is proud to announce that the United Association (UA Canada), an international Pipe Trades union whose members are the leading professionals in the piping industry, will continue their support as Presenting Sponsor of the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) 2024, in Québec City. UA Canada’s generous support will allow SCC to create career opportunities in the skilled trades and technologies for Canadian students and youth through this important event.



“UA Canada proudly supports the future of skilled trades in Canada. We are proud to continue as a Presenting Sponsor of the Skills Canada National Competition 2024, in Québec City. Our members, local unions and Canadian office staff are excited to continue our participation this year in key roles such as technical chairs, judges, apprentice competitors, Try-A-Trade® and Technology activity hosts, speakers, and exhibitors. We would like to give a special thank you to UA Local 144 who is our hosting Local, whose professionals will be featured at our booth. By participating in this event, we can connect with the next generation of skilled tradesworkers. We look forward to connecting with students, competitors, educators, industry organizations, and government at this event” said Mike Gordon, Director of Canadian Training, UA Canada.



At the Centre de foires d’ExpoCité, on May 30 and 31, 2024, labour groups, industry partners, government officials, educators, and youth will gather in Québec City where over 500 students and apprentices will compete in more than 40 skilled trade and technology Skill Areas. SCC is pleased to work with UA Canada for this year’s upcoming Skills Canada National Competition. UA Canada will be hosting Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities that will introduce students and visitors to the piping industry. Visitors can look forward to trying piping skills such as soldering, and hone their technique on the virtual welder.



“SCC is pleased to extend our partnership with such an influential union organization for this year's upcoming Skills Canada National Competition. Together, we will show aspiring Sprinkler Fitters, metal workers, Welders, Plumbers, Steamfitter/Pipefitters and Refrigeration and Air Conditioning technicians the rewarding careers that are available to them.” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.



According to a report published by CAF in 2021, over the next five years, it is expected that nearly 311,300 apprentices will register in a Red Seal trade in Canada.

About UA Canada

The United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada – commonly known as “UA” – is a union organization whose members are engaged in the fabrication, installation maintenance and servicing of piping systems across North America. Founded in 1889, UA continues to be one of the most respected and influential building trades unions in North America. Its 375,000 highly skilled members belong to over 300 individual local unions. In Canada, the United Association serves 61,000 members, including over 12,000 apprentices, through 36 local union offices and training centres across the country. UA Canada represents ten major trade classifications including: Steamfitter-Pipefitter, Sprinkler Fitter, Plumber, Metal Trades Workers, Instrumentation Technicians, Welders, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanics, Gas Technicians, Oil Head Technicians, and specialty certified workers in all areas of the piping industry. Visit UACanada.ca to learn more; you can also connect with us on Facebook.



About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with Member Organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public-sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. SCC offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member organization of WorldSkills. Follow Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Flickr, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michèle Rogerson, micheler@skillscanada.com, T. 613-266-4771.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4cb9be4-6130-4a5e-a7f5-c4b8802c9545