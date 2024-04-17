US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges A the Family of a Navy Veteran Who Now Has Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA-and Who Spent Time at a Shipyard to Call About Compensation-It Might Be Millions of Dollars

"If your loved one is a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma please focus in on compensation and call us at 866-714-6466 about compensation-as well as how the process works-we will be honest with you.” — US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA, please call us anytime at 866-714-6466-especially if your loved one spent time at a shipyard. We have been helping Navy Veterans who have mesothelioma for nearly twenty years-and we want to do everything possible to make sure people like this receive the best possible financial compensation results. To make certain the best results happen for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma we provide direct access to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys.

"If your loved one has mesothelioma and he is a Navy Veteran who spent time at a shipyard-shipyards this fact might dramatically increase their financial compensation-especially if they were assisting shipyard workers with the repairs-or retrofit.

"Most Navy Veterans who will develop mesothelioma have forgotten about their asbestos exposure in the navy because it occurred decades ago. The former sailors who now have mesothelioma probably had to stay onboard their ship at a shipyard. Many of them over the years have told us when they would wake up on their ship in a shipyard-they were covered with what looked like snow. It was not snow-it was asbestos.

"If your loved one is a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma please focus in on compensation and call us at 866-714-6466 about compensation-as well as how the process works. We are advocates-not a law firm and we will be honest with you." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

“Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

“Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

"Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us at 866-714-6466."

Important Note: “We are advocates for Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma anywhere in the USA-and as we say all the time we want these people to receive the best possible financial compensation results. We are not a law firm-but we will make sure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family is talking with the nation’s most capable attorneys. For more information a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members are welcome to call us anytime at 866-714-6466." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com