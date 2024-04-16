Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,478 in the last 365 days.

Renal Dialysis Advisory Council to Meet Apr. 17, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
April 16, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Renal Dialysis Advisory Council meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 17th, at 2:00 p.m. at the Columbia Mills Building Room 2406 located at 301 Gervais St., Columbia SC 29201. The agenda is available on the meeting event page and as a PDF.

In an effort to accommodate as many people as possible, the proceedings will be open and available to the public via the Microsoft Teams link below:

Microsoft Teams Meeting
Join on your computer, mobile app, or room device
Click here to join the meeting

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, then you can simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, instructions on how you can set up an account and joint the meeting are available here.

Please feel free to contact Kristen Kollu at juarezkn@dhec.sc.gov if you have any questions.

###

You just read:

Renal Dialysis Advisory Council to Meet Apr. 17, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more