Renal Dialysis Advisory Council to Meet Apr. 17, 2024

April 16, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Renal Dialysis Advisory Council meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 17th, at 2:00 p.m. at the Columbia Mills Building Room 2406 located at 301 Gervais St., Columbia SC 29201. The agenda is available on the meeting event page and as a PDF.

In an effort to accommodate as many people as possible, the proceedings will be open and available to the public via the Microsoft Teams link below:

Microsoft Teams Meeting

Join on your computer, mobile app, or room device

Click here to join the meeting

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, then you can simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, instructions on how you can set up an account and joint the meeting are available here.

Please feel free to contact Kristen Kollu at juarezkn@dhec.sc.gov if you have any questions.

