Gordian Appoints Jonathan Miller as Vice President of Human Resources

Greenville, SC, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, is excited to announce the appointment of Jonathan Miller as the new Vice President of Human Resources. Effective immediately, Miller will spearhead Gordian's human resources strategy, focusing on nurturing a dynamic talent ecosystem and fostering a culture that supports business growth and enriching employee experiences.

“I’m thrilled to leverage my experience to enhance Gordian’s already outstanding workplace culture,” Miller shared. “One of my goals is to collaborate with the team and further ensure Gordian is a place where talent thrives.”

With more than 15 years of expertise in the human resources field, Miller brings a wealth of knowledge in recruitment and retention, organizational development, change management and diversity and inclusion initiatives. His prior experience includes significant roles at Vontier, where he served as Group Vice President Human Resources for Matco and Hennessy, and at Teletrac Navman, where he was the Global Vice President of Human Resources. Miller's background also includes a tenure at Coca-Cola, where he was instrumental in supporting business units and mergers and acquisitions. He holds a bachelor's degree in industrial relations and human resources and an MBA from the Australian Institute of Business.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Jonathan, a seasoned HR executive, join our exceptional team,” said Kris Gorriarán, President at Gordian. “His dedication to enhancing the employee experience and expertise in leadership development and team performance will be invaluable to Gordian. I am thrilled to have him on board and eager to collaborate on initiatives that will drive Gordian's success well into the future.”

To learn more about Gordian, their full leadership team and open career opportunities, visit gordian.com.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

