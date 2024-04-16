MEDIA ADVISORY: OWN.CANCER campaign ‘Delivering Hope’ through activation events during OWN.CANCER Week

Calgary landmarks to be lit up yellow in recognition of OWN.CANCER campaign

CALGARY, Alberta, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHAT:



As the City of Calgary recognizes April 18-24, 2024 as OWN.CANCER week, the Alberta Cancer Foundation, Alberta Health Services and University of Calgary will be hosting a series of fun activations and initiatives across the city to support OWN.CANCER’s fundraising goal of $250 million for the Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre, set to open in fall 2024.

Media are invited to attend ‘Delivering Hope’ on April 19, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. at Bay Court in CF Chinook Centre. This activation will feature a room-sized Amazon-like box that community members can interact with to learn more about the Arthur Child. This activation will run until April 21, 2024 at 9 p.m.

Additionally, in honour of OWN.CANCER week, the Reconciliation Bridge and Calgary Tower will be lit up yellow to generate awareness for the campaign. Also, $5 from every ticket purchased through the OWN.CANCER website for the April 18 Calgary Flames home game will support the campaign.

WHEN:

Delivering Hope

Friday, April 19, 2024

12:30-9:00 p.m.

OWN.CANCER will have a life-sized Amazon box focused on ‘Delivering Hope’ to bring awareness to the Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre.

Alberta Cancer Foundation spokespeople can be available upon request



Landmark Light Up

As part of Calgary’s OWN.CANCER week, several local landmarks will be lit up yellow in recognition of the OWN.CANCER campaign, including:

Reconciliation Bridge – Sunday, April 21, 2024

Calgary Tower – Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Calgary Flames – April 18 home game

$5 from every ticket purchased here for the Calgary Flames home game will support the OWN.CANCER campaign.

WHERE:

Delivering Hope

Bay Court – CF Chinook Mall

6455 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB T2H 0K8

RSVP:

Media are asked to RSVP for the Delivering Hope activation no later than 9 a.m. (MT) on Friday, April 19, 2024. Complimentary photos and videos can also be arranged.

Media Contact & RSVP to:

Rebecca Hurl

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

rhurl@brooklinepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d55196fd-ea20-4632-9a2c-f12c105eb117