Agital Earns Prestigious Title of "Best Digital Marketing Agency in North America" by Yotpo for Second Consecutive Year

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agital , a leader in transformative digital marketing strategies and technology-driven solutions, proudly announces its recognition as the "Best Digital Marketing Agency in North America" at this year’s Yotpo Partner Awards . This marks the second consecutive year Agital has been honored with this award, highlighting its continued excellence in deploying creative and effective customer acquisition strategies across established and emerging media channels.



This accolade follows a year marked by significant achievements for Agital, including strategic acquisitions, the expansion of its proprietary technology platform Agital Impact, and the delivery of industry-leading marketing performance to a growing list of clients. Agital's dedication to leveraging advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and creative strategies has solidified its position as a frontrunner in the digital marketing space.

"Receiving this honor from Yotpo for the second year is a testament to our team's hard work, innovation, and dedication," said Jamie Farrell, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Agital. "Our mission to redefine the digital marketing landscape through agility, strategy, and technology is at the heart of everything we do. This recognition further motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible for our clients."

Yotpo’s selection criteria for the award are rigorous, evaluating agencies' ability to drive growth, innovation, and leadership in the digital marketing industry. The awards recognize forward-thinking agencies focused on creative and effective customer acquisition strategies across established and emerging media channels, as well as expertise in managed services for SMS and email, which have shown a tangible impact on merchant growth. Agital’s repeated success is attributed to its holistic approach to marketing, combining strategic insight with cutting-edge technology to deliver comprehensive, results-oriented campaigns for its clients.

"Partnering with Yotpo has been a fantastic experience, and we’re thrilled to continue collaborating with such a top-tier team," said Samantha Bessey, Partner Development Manager at Agital. “Their dedication to excellence and capacity to drive tangible results for our clients consistently drive our partnership ahead, nurturing growth and adaptation. With their unwavering support and innovative strategies customized to our client's unique objectives, Yotpo truly stands out as an invaluable partner."

In response to the award, Agital reaffirms its commitment to maintaining its trailblazing status by continuing to invest in developing proprietary technologies, expanding its suite of services, and nurturing talent within the agency. Agital’s forward-thinking approach aims to anticipate and shape the future of digital marketing, staying ahead of trends and aligning closely with client objectives for sustained growth and success.

The Agital team extends their gratitude to Yotpo for the recognition, their valued clients for their trust and partnership, and all the dedicated employees whose expertise and commitment have been instrumental in achieving this esteemed accolade.

For more information about Agital and its award-winning services, visit agital.com.

About Agital

Agital unites agile strategies and innovative technology to deliver marketing services that create measurable impact for its clients, partners, employees, and the industry. With a national presence and offices in Boston, Washington, DC, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, and St Louis, our insights-driven approach to strategy is redefining how marketing services are delivered and aligned with clients’ core business objectives. Agital’s full suite of marketing services encompasses holistic and channel-specific offerings designed to advance client performance. From paid and organic search, social media, email, marketplaces, and programmatic to PR, creative, and web development, we have the expertise and integrated approach to achieve client goals. For more information, visit agital.com.