UTM holds 2024 Career Day, exhibiting companies offer over 1,500 job vacancies

MACAU, April 16 - Macao University of Tourism (UTM) held 2024 Career Day on 16 April at Taipa Campus. A total of 65 organisations (including 3 from Guangdong and 1 from Hong Kong SAR) from various sectors set booths and provided over 1,500 job vacancies with job details and employment information, as well as the latest trend in the job market to UTM graduating students. The Career Day aimed to provide a direct communication platform among students and employers as well as to better prepare graduating students for successful job application later.

During the event, exhibiting representatives introduced career prospects and positions available. On-site interviews were also arranged and received overwhelming responses from the students. On the same day, two alumni, Ms. Fifi Wong, Vice President of HR Business Partner at Galaxy Entertainment Group and Mr. Ricky Chan, Director, Housekeeping at The St. Regis Macao were invited to share their personal experiences, challenges, and successes in navigating their career path. They also provided practical tips for a successful transition from campus life to the professional world for the graduating students. In addition, a relevant government department was invited to deliver a talk on 18 March. Topics included youth employment support.

Participating exhibitors included (in company’s alphabetical order):

AIA (International) Limited, Air Macau, Alibaba Cloud (Macau) Limited, Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau, AXA China Region Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited, Banco Delta Asia S.A,. Banco Nacional Ultrmarino S.A, BOC Macau, Centaline Macau Enterprise Limited, Chanel Limitada, China Macau & Portugal (Macau) Tourism and Commodity Exchange Promotion Association, Christian Dior Macau Single Shareholder Company Limited, Crowne Plaza Macau, Curio Consultancy Ltd, Directel Macau Ltd, EF Education First, EvolutionHR Consultancy Limited, FB Group Enterprises Management Company Limited, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Grand Coloane Resort, Grand Hyatt Macau, Hermès Asia Pacific Limited, Hotel Lisboa, Hotel Royal Macau, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong, Jardine Restaurant Group, JC Human Resources Consulting (Macau) Company Limited, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, Kingdee Software (China) Co. Ltd., L'Arc Macau, Lisboeta Macau, LOUIS VUITTON MACAU CO. LTD, Macau Fisherman’s Wharf International Investment Limited, Macau International Airport Company Limited (CAM), Manulife (International) Limited, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, MSS Recruitment, hello-jobs.com, NEW YAOHAN, OCBC BANK (MACAU) LIMITED, Ponte 16 Management Limited, Prudential Hong Kong Limited (Macau Branch), Regency Art Hotel, RLG Macau Limited, Sa Sa Cosmetic Company Limited, Saint Tiago Hotel, Sands China Ltd., Seer Entertainment Production Ltd., Sheraton Grand Macao, Shun Tak Holdings (Macau) Limited, SJM Resorts, S.A., Social Security Fund, Starbucks (Macau), TalentGroup Asia, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Macau Branch, The Mumian Hotel, The Nuance Group (Macao) Limited, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, The St. Regis Macao, UNIQLO HONG KONG, LIMITED MACAU BRANCH, W Macau - Studio City, Wynn Resorts (Macau) Limited, YF Life Insurance International Ltd., Zhongshan Hot Spring Resort.