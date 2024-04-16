“Fado Nights” concerts at Dom Pedro V Theatre New ticketing channel available

MACAU, April 16 - With the aim to enrich Macau’s cultural tourism and allow more people to experience the charm of fado music, the second edition of “Fado Nights” concerts, organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) is held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from March 29 to May 5, at 7pm, at the Dom Pedro V Theatre, with a total of 18 performances. To make ticket acquisition easier for citizens and tourists, in addition to the Macau and Damai (Mainland China) Online Ticket Office, tickets are now on sale through the Cityline platform.In the second series of the “Fado Nights” concerts, Portuguese singers Francisco Moreira and Marta de Sousa were invited to perform a number of iconic fado songs solo and also as a duo, in order to enrich the content of the concert.

In addition to the performances by fado singers, typical Portuguese snacks and beverages are also available in the Theatre’s Gallery prior to the concerts at 6pm for the public to purchase and taste while enjoying live instrumental performances by local artists. There is also an exhibition about the history, styles and origins of fado, with magazines, music albums, fado singer’s costumes and other exhibits related to fado; these allow the public to learn about the cultural essence of fado from different perspectives and create an overall experience for the concert in terms of sight, sound and taste.

Tickets for the “Fado Nights” concerts are now on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network, Damai and Cityline platforms at the price of MOP200, RMB180, and HKD195 respectively. Holders of a valid Macao Resident Identity Card, Macao Teacher Card, full-time Student Card, Macao Senior Citizen Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card can enjoy a 20% discount through the Macau Ticketing Network. Ticket discounts are not available through the Damai or Cityline platforms. Audience members can redeem one beverage by presenting their ticket. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com, www.damai.cn, and www.cityline.com.

For more information about the programme, please visit www.icm.gov.mo/music/fado, IC’s WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao”, “IC Art” page on Facebook, or the Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao”.