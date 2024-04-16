Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,478 in the last 365 days.

Of Love and Lust (OLAL) Drops Hotly Anticipated ‘Calm in Your Eyes - Bleep Bloop Remix’ Ahead of Single

Featuring Christie McCarthy's lead vocals, this release sets the stage for the upcoming single and a summer of exciting new music

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  In a captivating twist, Of Love and Lust (OLAL) releases Calm in Your Eyes (Bleep Bloop Remix) ahead of the single, featuring Christie McCarthy’s striking lead vocals. This release follows closely on the heels of their recent international hit, ‘Insane Desire’, which soared in popularity, most notably across Europe, particularly in Germany, Norway, Austria, and Spain.

Calm in Your Eyes - Bleep Bloop Remix

Christie, traditionally OLAL’s backing vocalist, shines in the spotlight as both a songwriter and lead vocalist in this groundbreaking release. The remix, a collaborative masterpiece with electronic music virtuoso Bleep Bloop, marks a daring yet rewarding step for the band.

Christie McCarthy

"Witnessing Bleep Bloop's electrifying performances inspired us to collaborate. We knew his unique sound would take 'Calm in Your Eyes' to new heights. The chemistry was palpable, and the result is nothing short of magical," says Skunk, OLAL’s sound designer and keyboardist.

OLAL decided to premiere the remix in advance of the single as a nod to Bleep Bloop's influence on the track. The official music video for 'Calm in Your Eyes – Bleep Bloop Remix' is available on YouTube, providing a visual treat that complements the track's vibrant energy. Fans can also enjoy the remix on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services.

Bleep Bloop

Stay tuned for the single version of 'Calm in Your Eyes' set to be released shortly, along with a slew of other exciting tracks this summer. OLAL is committed to pushing the boundaries of their music and continuing to surprise and delight their fans.

About OLAL

Of Love and Lust (OLAL) is an electronic band spanning four countries. The group includes Rush, the enigmatic lead vocalist based in Berlin, Germany; Kuzman, its dynamic soundscape designer from Skopje, Macedonia; Gareth Jones, the legendary producer and sound engineer residing in London, England; Christie, known for her ethereal vocals, based in Santa Cruz, California; Alex Baum, the innovative drummer and keyboardist from Asheville, North Carolina; and Skunk, the creative force on keyboards and sound design, located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together, they craft music that combines emotional depth with eclectic soundscapes, resonating with audiences worldwide.

About Bleep Bloop

Bleep Bloop, known for his genre-defying glitch bass, has made a name for himself with some of the most memorable live performances in the EDM scene.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccfa80bf-4573-4fc6-baeb-0aa49475a821

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6edf3ae5-a12e-45a8-b816-698b46c7a5af

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c44fb13b-10bb-4fb0-b75f-d2b851c4dc1b


Contact
Email media@olal.com
Bleep Bloop

Known for his genre-defying glitch bass, Bleep Bloop has made a name for himself with some of the most memorable live performances in the EDM scene.
Christie McCarthy

Christie, Of Love and Lust (OLAL) vocalist based in Santa Cruz, California.
Calm in Your Eyes - Bleep Bloop Remix

Calm in Your Eyes (Bleep Bloop Remix) from Of Love and Lust (OLAL) and Bleep Bloop.

You just read:

Of Love and Lust (OLAL) Drops Hotly Anticipated ‘Calm in Your Eyes - Bleep Bloop Remix’ Ahead of Single

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more