NYSE: CC Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost money with shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC), have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 20, 2024. Those NYSE: CC investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On March 21, 2024, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NYSE: CC against The Chemours Company over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that certain of the Company’s senior executive officers manipulated Free Cash Flow targets as a means to maximize additional cash and stock incentive compensation applicable to executive officers pursuant to the Company’s AIPs and LTIPs, that the Company’s accounting practices and procedures, including its internal control over financial reporting, were deficient, and that as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


