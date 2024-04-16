NYSE: CC Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost money with shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC), have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 20, 2024. Those NYSE: CC investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On March 21, 2024, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NYSE: CC against The Chemours Company over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that certain of the Company’s senior executive officers manipulated Free Cash Flow targets as a means to maximize additional cash and stock incentive compensation applicable to executive officers pursuant to the Company’s AIPs and LTIPs, that the Company’s accounting practices and procedures, including its internal control over financial reporting, were deficient, and that as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

