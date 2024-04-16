From 12 to 19 April, Brussels hosts the European Youth Week 2024 (EYW), organised by the European Commission to promote youth engagement, participation and active citizenship. This time, the focus is on Democracy and European elections, as the event is...
Young Moldovans experience the European Parliament's inner working with Model European Union
