Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,479 in the last 365 days.

Training in Baku on 21st century skills – Registration by 17 April

As part of the European Year of Skills, the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan invites everyone to register for an offline training on ‘Talent Acquisition and Skills for the 21st Century’.

The training is scheduled for 20 April, from 10:30 to 13:00.

The training will be conducted by Emil Huseynov, Head of the Azerbaijan Institute of Personnel Management. He will share his experience in the recruitment process and give tips on how to successfully launch your career.

The event is organised as part of the ‘Get the Right Skills’ campaign.

Please note that registration is mandatory to participate in the event. The deadline for registration is 17 April 2024.

The number of participants is limited.

The event will take place in Baku, at the Landmark centre, Rotunda hall.

Find out more

Press release

To register

You just read:

Training in Baku on 21st century skills – Registration by 17 April

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more