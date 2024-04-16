Training in Baku on 21st century skills – Registration by 17 April

As part of the European Year of Skills, the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan invites everyone to register for an offline training on ‘Talent Acquisition and Skills for the 21st Century’.

The training is scheduled for 20 April, from 10:30 to 13:00.

The training will be conducted by Emil Huseynov, Head of the Azerbaijan Institute of Personnel Management. He will share his experience in the recruitment process and give tips on how to successfully launch your career.

The event is organised as part of the ‘Get the Right Skills’ campaign.

Please note that registration is mandatory to participate in the event. The deadline for registration is 17 April 2024.

The number of participants is limited.

The event will take place in Baku, at the Landmark centre, Rotunda hall.

