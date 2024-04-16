April 16, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Demands Bank of America Cease Practice of Debanking Conservatives

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Victoria LaCivita

(804) 588-2021

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Demands Bank of America Cease Practice of Debanking Conservatives

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares joined a 15-state coalition in a letter demanding Bank of America to provide a written report about its account policies and practices, update its terms of service to state that it does not discriminate against customers for their religious or political views or speech, and remove prohibitions on “intolerance” and “hate” from its online banking service agreement.

“Bank of America’s blatant discrimination against account holders whose political and religious ideologies don’t align with its own is appalling and un-American. As Attorney General, I will protect the constitutional liberties of all Virginians,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Bank of America should clean up its act or prepare to reckon with potential litigation.”

According to the letter, Bank of America has consistently discriminated against groups for political and religious reasons. The nation’s second largest bank has denied services to gun manufacturers, fossil fuel producers, and contractors for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It also canceled the accounts of Christian ministry groups, saying one such group that trains pastors is “operating a business type we have chosen not to service.”

Outrageously, the nation’s second largest bank also voluntarily cooperated with the FBI and U.S. Treasury to profile conservative and religious Americans as potential domestic terrorists.

The letter warns that Bank of America’s actions are exposing it and its shareholders to legal liability under consumer protection and antidiscrimination laws. It contends that the bank is using its power to punish conservative and religious customers.

“This not only undermines free speech and religious freedom, but also is potentially illegal and could lead to investigations, litigation, regulation, and political backlash,” the letter reads.

In addition to Attorney General Miyares, attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and Utah joined the letter.

The attorneys general seek a response from Bank of America within 30 days.

Read the full letter here.

###