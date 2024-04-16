DP World Names Manuel Martinez CEO of DP World Dominicana

Martinez’s appointment reflects the global port leader’s investment in enhancing its position as the leading trade and logistics center in the Caribbean.

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and trade solutions, has named Manuel Martinez CEO of DP World Dominicana. Martinez’s appointment marks another milestone in DP World’s growth strategy for the country, which aims to position the Dominican Republic as a leading player in global trade and logistics.

Martinez’s appointment comes during a time of significant growth and portfolio expansion across the America’s region and DP World’s businesses globally. Last month, DP World announced the opening of its 100th freight forwarding office as the company expands the range of supply-chain solutions offered to its global customer base. In 2023, DP World announced the launch of its new advanced air cargo logistics hub in Punta Cana. With air, land, and sea capabilities, the multimodal hub is positioned as the primary trade and logistics center in the Caribbean.

Martinez, who has more than 20 years of experience in global logistics and port management, joined DP World in 2010. He most recently served as General Manager of Terminales Portuarias Euroandinos (TPE) in Paita, Peru, where he was responsible for leading operational and commercial strategy.

Prior to that, he served as Director of Operations for DP World Buenos Aires, where he oversaw operations, security, and the expansion of services in the cargo container and cruise terminals at Terminales Rio De La Plata (TRP). Martinez is a Civil Engineer and holds an MBA from Torcuato Di Tella University, Argentina.

Morten Johansen, COO of DP World Americas, said: “Manuel's deep experience and understanding of port operations will significantly contribute to DP World’s vision for DP World Dominicana. I look forward to his leadership in driving our operations forward as DP World continues to set new benchmarks for excellence in the Dominican Republic.”

Manuel Martinez, CEO of DP World Dominicana, said: “I am deeply honored to assume the role of CEO for DP World Dominicana, particularly during this time of growth and expansion. I am eager to leverage DP World's global expertise to enhance our portfolio of supply chain solutions and contribute to the region's economic development.”

Melina Vissat DP World Americas (704) 605-6159 melina.vissat@dpworld.com