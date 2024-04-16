Abcourt Acquires Nine (9) Claims Contiguous to its Abcourt-Barvue Property in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or “the Company”) (TSX Venture : ABI) is pleased to announce that it has obtained by map designation on April 14, 2024, nine (9) claims contiguous to its Abcourt-Barvue Property, located in the Barraute area, in Abitibi-Témiscamingue. The Abcourt-Barvue Property consists of two mining leases and 103 designated cells for a total of 5,123.4 hectares. Abcourt owns 100% of the Property, which is free of any royalty.



The addition of these 9 claims to the Property is strategic as they partially cover the continuity of the Figuery Group, which hosts the zinc-silver mineralization recognized on the Property. Following the increase in the price of silver, the Company decided to add these claims to its already large original block. Indeed, at publication in 2019 of the last economic opportunity study done by Paul Bonneville, P.Eng. the terms of reference for the price of silver was set at 16$USD/oz. As of today, the silver is trading at over USD 28$/oz. It is important to note that the Abcourt-Barvue Property is one of the few advanced zinc and silver projects in Abitibi-Témiscamingue. The latest NI 43-101 compliant mineral resources estimate, completed in 2014 by J-P Bérubé, P. Eng. (available on SEDAR+), indicates the presence of a measured and indicated category resource in the order of 8 million tonnes of ore at 3% zinc and 55 g/t Ag.

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO, comments: « Since the Government of Canada's addition of zinc to the list of critical minerals in 2021, we believe we are in a good position to capitalize on a forward-looking project in terms of energy transition. Indeed, with the rising prices of zinc, and especially silver, our Abcourt-Barvue project is one of the most advanced in Quebec and could become the next zinc mine.»

Qualified Persons

M. Robert Gagnon, Geo. Vice President Exploration of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.



Figure 1: Location of New Claims, NTS File 32C/12



About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with strategically located properties in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, where it concentrates its development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Pascal Hamelin Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations President and CEO Reseau ProMarket Inc. T: (819) 768-2857 T: (514) 722-2276, ext. 456 Email: phamelin@abcourt.com Email: dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com

