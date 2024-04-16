Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,476 in the last 365 days.

OceanPal Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

ATHENS, Greece, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that it has filed its 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). The Annual Report may be accessed through the Company's website, www.oceanpal.com, or on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Any shareholder may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete Annual Report free of charge upon request.

About the Company

OceanPal Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes and it is expected that the Company’s vessels will be primarily employed on short term time and voyage charters following the completion of their current employments.


Corporate Contact:
Margarita Veniou
Chief Corporate Development & Governance Officer and Secretary
Telephone: +30-210-9485-360
Email: mveniou@oceanpal.com
Website: www.oceanpal.com
X: @OceanPal_Inc
 
Investor and Media Relations:
Edward Nebb
Comm-Counsellors, LLC
Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350
Email: enebb@optonline.net

You just read:

OceanPal Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Distribution channels: Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more