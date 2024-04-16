Investigation into Live Nation Underway: Johnson Fistel, LLP Digs into Alleged Securities Law Violations - What Shareholders Need to Know

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of securities laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ("Live Nation” or "the Company") (NYSE: LYV). We are looking into whether the Company or its executives failed to disclose vital information to investors, leading to losses on their investments. If you have purchased Live Nation securities and have experienced losses, we encourage you to join our investigation to potentially make claims and recover under federal securities laws.



What if I purchased Live Nation securities? If you believe that you may have a potential claim against Live Nation and would like to participate in the investigation or learn more about your legal rights and options, please contact Johnson Fistel, LLP at (619) 814-4471 or click here to join the investigation online. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? The Wall Street Journal reported on April 15, 2024, that Live Nation, the leading concert promoter and ticketing company in the United States, that the US Department of Justice is intending to file a lawsuit against Live Nation in the forthcoming weeks for allegedly infringing the antitrust laws of the country. Per the report, according to unnamed sources who are familiar with the Justice Department's plans, the lawsuit intends to claim that the ticketing company, being a dominant market leader, has leveraged its position to adversely impact competition in the live events industry. The firm seeks to represent shareholders who may have been negatively impacted by such actions, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Following this news, Live Nation experienced a sharp decline in their stock value, dropping by 9% in pre-market trading on April 16, 2024.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information about the Company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .

