MarginEdge Named by Forbes as One of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2024

The leading restaurant management platform organically selected by Forbes out of 3000 eligible companies as one of the 500 best privately-owned startup employers in 2024

ARLINGTON, Va., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarginEdge , the leading restaurant management and bill payment platform, today announced it has been recognized by Forbes on the America’s Best Startup Employers 2024 list. MarginEdge finished among the top 500 finalists and 3000 eligible companies.



The application-free Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers 2024, in partnership with market research firm Stastia, reviewed 3000 privately-owned companies that are headquartered in the United States, employ more than 50 people, and were founded between 2014 and 2021. The companies were evaluated based on three primary criteria: company reputation, employee satisfaction and growth. After assessing millions of data points to determine company scores, the 500 startups with the highest scores made the final ranking of the America’s Best Startup Employers 2024 list.

"We're absolutely honored and humbled to be included on Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2024 list," said Bo Davis, CEO of MarginEdge. "It's an immense honor and a living testament to both our incredible team and our culture of collaboration and innovation. We've always believed that people come first, whether it's our own crew or the folks we serve. This recognition fuels our fire to continue investing in our people and making a real difference."

As a team founded by operators with over 45 restaurants between them prior to MarginEdge and a sales team with collectively 400+ years of restaurant experience, MarginEdge’s mission is to bring operators the same energy, attention to detail and passion they bring to their guests. The company’s culture is deeply rooted in service because the founders and much of the team came from hospitality roles. MarginEdge designs their software with a deep understanding for the complexity of running a restaurant and the goal of making it easier for operators by taking time-consuming back office tasks off their plate and empowering them with real-time data to make decisions in the moment.

Recent best workplace achievements for MarginEdge include Glassdoor’s Best Place to Work in 2024, Inc. Best Workplaces, The Washington Post Top Workplace and Washington Business Journal Best Places to Work. Other recognitions include 2023 Inc. Power Partner Awards, 2022 and 2023 Inc. 5000, Washington Business Journal’s Fastest Growing Companies 2023, and The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2023 by the Financial Times.

About MarginEdge

MarginEdge’s mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. The platform offers market-leading invoice processing, inventory management, recipe analysis, budgeting, performance tracking and supplier bill payment capabilities. Founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit marginedge.com .

Media Contact:

Cara Harbor

Firecracker PR

(888) 317-4687

cara@firecrackerpr.com