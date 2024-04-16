AMD Expands Commercial AI PC Portfolio to Deliver Leadership Performance Across Professional Mobile and Desktop Systems

— AMD Ryzen™ PRO 8040 Series and AMD Ryzen™ PRO 8000 Series provide businesses with the most advanced x86 processors1 for AI PCs —



SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced new products that will expand its commercial mobile and desktop AI PC portfolio, delivering exceptional productivity and premium AI and connectivity experiences to business users. The new AMD Ryzen™ PRO 8040 Series are the most advanced x86 processors built for business laptops and mobile workstations.2 In addition, AMD also announced the AMD Ryzen™ PRO 8000 Series desktop processor, the first AI enabled desktop processor for business users3, engineered to deliver cutting-edge performance with low power consumption.

With AMD Ryzen™ AI built into select models, AMD is further extending its AI PC leadership.4 By leveraging the CPU, GPU, and dedicated on-chip neural processing unit (NPU), new Ryzen AI-powered processors provide more dedicated AI processing power than previous generations5, with up to 16 dedicated NPU TOPS (Trillions of Operations Per Second) and up to 39 total system TOPS. Commercial PCs equipped with new Ryzen AI-enabled processors will help transform user experience, offering next-gen performance for AI-enabled collaboration, content creation, and data and analytics workloads. With the addition of AMD PRO technologies, IT managers can unlock enterprise-grade manageability features to simplify IT operations and complete PC deployment faster across the organization, built-in security features for chip-to-cloud defense from sophisticated attacks, as well as unprecedented stability, reliability and platform longevity for enterprise software.

“AMD delivers the broadest portfolio of AI technologies to address the needs of the modern business. As we continue to expand our AI PC leadership, we are bringing more power and efficiency to a wide array of desktops and mobile PCs,” said Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group at AMD. “Our latest PRO series processors set a new standard for premium computing experiences and help businesses deploy AI capabilities across their PCs with leadership performance and security.”

AMD Ryzen PRO 8040 Series Mobile Processors Power High-Performing Professional Laptops and Mobile Workstations

As enterprise customers seek to deploy AI across their PC fleets, AMD Ryzen PRO 8040 Series mobile processors offer highly efficient and uncompromising processing performance for the most intensive business and AI workloads. These processors boast up to eight high-performance cores, advanced 4nm technology, and “Zen 4” architecture offering up to a combined 30% greater performance for the most demanding mobile workstation applications.6 With AMD Ryzen AI on select models and powerful AMD RDNA™ 3 graphics integrated on the chip, this latest series delivers the up to 72% faster performance and 84% less power for video conferencing with or without AI experiences enabled vs. the Intel Core Ultra 7 165U.7 8 Additionally, PCs powered by the Ryzen PRO 8040 Series processor will be among the first to incorporate WiFi-7 technology, offering cutting-edge connectivity and setting a new industry standard.

At the top of the stack is the AMD Ryzen™ 9 PRO 8945HS, equipped with eight cores, 16 threads, 24MB of cache, and Radeon™ 780M graphics. Designed with heavy processing power for resource-intensive applications, in technical computing, multimedia content creation, and discrete graphics, these processors can take on graphically demanding workloads like 3D rendering, video encoding and photo editing.

The new Ryzen PRO 8040 Series mobile processors are expected to be available from OEM partners including HP and Lenovo starting in Q2, 2024.

Model Cores/Threads Boost9 / Base Frequency Total Cache cTDP Ryzen™ AI AMD Ryzen™ 9

PRO 8945HS 8C/16T Up to 5.2GHz/

4GHz 24MB 35-54W Available AMD Ryzen™ 7

PRO 8845HS 8C/16T Up to 5.1GHz/

3.8GHz 24MB 35-54W Available AMD Ryzen™ 7

PRO 8840HS 8C/16T Up to 5.1GHz/

3.3GHz 24MB 20-28W Available AMD Ryzen™ 7

PRO 8840U 8C/16T Up to 5.1GHz/

3.3GHz 24MB 15-28W Available AMD Ryzen™ 5

PRO 8645HS 6C/12T Up to 5.0GHz/

4.3GHz 22MB 35-54W Available AMD Ryzen™ 5

PRO 8640HS 6C/12T Up to 4.9GHz/

3.5GHz 22MB 20-28W Available AMD Ryzen™ 5

PRO 8640U 6C/12T Up to 4.9GHz/

3.5GHz 22MB 15-28W Available AMD Ryzen™ 5

PRO 8540U 6C/12T Up to 4.9GHz/

3.2GHz 22MB 15-28W N/A



AMD Ryzen PRO 8000 Series Business Desktop Processors are the World’s First AI Enabled Desktop Processor10

For business professionals on desktops, AMD Ryzen PRO 8000 Series processors feature the first dedicated AI engine on select desktop processors to power immersive AI experiences with incredible power and efficiency. With up to eight high-performance “Zen 4” cores on a leading 4nm process, the Ryzen PRO 8000 series set a new standard for speed and power efficiency in daily business operations. Business desktops powered by AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8700G processors provide up to 47% uplift in performance and 3x better graphics performance in select tests compared to Intel Core i7 14700 processor.11

Desktops equipped with AMD Ryzen PRO 8000 Series processors support DDR5 and PCIe® 4 for lightning-fast data transfer, smoother workflows and quicker access to business-critical applications and data, as well as next-gen connectivity with Wi-Fi 7 available on select models.

Leading the series is the AMD Ryzen 8700G processor, which provides users with eight high-performance cores and 16 threads, 24MB of cache and integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics. In competitive testing, the AMD Ryzen 8700G offered up to 19% better performance12 with less power consumption, providing professionals with the performance needed for every workload.13

The new Ryzen PRO 8000 Series Desktop processors are expected to be available in platforms from OEM partners HP and Lenovo, as well as from select channel partners starting in Q2, 2024.

Model Cores/Threads Boost / Base Frequency Total Cache cTDP Ryzen™ AI AMD Ryzen™ 7

PRO 8700G 8C/16T Up to 5.1GHz/

4.2GHz 24MB 45-65W Available AMD Ryzen™ 7

PRO 8700GE 8C/16T Up to 5.1GHz/

3.65GHz 24MB 35W Available AMD Ryzen™ 5

PRO 8600G 6C/12T Up to 5.0GHz/

4.35GHz 22MB 45-65W Available AMD Ryzen™ 5

PRO 8600GE 6C/12T Up to 5.0GHz/

3.90GHz 22MB 35W Available AMD Ryzen™ 5

PRO 8500G 6C/12T Up to 5.0GHz/

3.55GHz 22MB 45-65W N/A AMD Ryzen™ 5

PRO 8500GE 6C/12T Up to 5.0GHz/

3.40GHz 22MB 35W N/A AMD Ryzen™ 3

PRO 8300G 4C/8T Up to 4.90GHz/

3.45GHz 12MB 45-65W N/A AMD Ryzen™ 3

PRO 8300GE 4C/8T Up to 4.90GHz/

3.50GHz 12MB 35W N/A



AMD Ryzen™ PRO Technologies and Ryzen™ AI Empower Enterprises with a Multilayered Approach to Security and AI Capabilities

AMD PRO technologies provide users with enterprise-grade manageability features; a recent study by Principled Technologies shows IT managers can deploy AMD-powered laptops up to 41% faster than the competition’s laptops and manage them at scale with cloud-based tools such as Windows Autopilot. In addition, AMD PRO technologies offers robust, multi-layered security approach embedded directly onto the hardware, on the operating system, and at the system level. With extensive partner support, AMD PRO technologies helps IT decision makers exceed modern security requirements and gives users continuous protection against sophisticated attacks.

In addition, the AMD Ryzen PRO processors have Microsoft Pluton security processor integrated14, which provides excellent protection from the chip to the cloud. This helps to safeguard user credentials, identities, personal data, and encryption keys on Windows 11 PCs.

By the end of 2024, over 150 AI-powered ISVs are expected to enable experiences on Ryzen AI. Business users can leverage Ryzen AI to create professional documents, correspondence, and business presentations from just a few bullet points, and summarize and respond to emails, freeing up valuable time during the day. Ryzen AI also enables users with an AI personal assistant to help with coding, collaborate with AI-powered tools, and enhance graphics and video with features such as sharpening and de-noising.

OEM Partners Launch Additional Ryzen PRO 8040 Series-Powered Laptops and Ryzen PRO 8000 Series-Powered Desktops

AMD OEM partners including Lenovo and HP are introducing more AMD Ryzen PRO 8040 and 8000 Series-powered laptops, mobile workstations and desktops with incredible power, performance and AI-readiness for business users of all types. In addition, industry partner Microsoft is continuing to expand Microsoft Copilot features bringing more AI capabilities to Windows systems powered by AMD unlocking new features for expanded productivity, security and everyday business use.

At this year’s HP Amplify Partner Conference, HP announced a variety of commercial desktops, workstations and laptops including the powered by AMD PRO series processors. These systems include the HP EliteBook 805 Series G11 Notebook PCs, HP EliteBook 605 Series G11 Notebook PCs, HP ProBook 405 Series G11 Notebook PCs, HP Elite Small Form Factor 805 G9 Desktop PC, HP ZBook Power G11, and HP ZBook Firefly G11 powered by AMD Ryzen™ PRO 8000 or 8040 Series processors. HP and AMD are enhancing AI in both the present and future. By leveraging HP's expertise in high-end workstation computing solutions with AMD's cutting-edge technology, the collaboration aims to deliver AI readiness and AI creation.

“At HP, we’re continuing to spearhead a new era of personalized computing, working hand-in-hand with industry leaders like AMD to shape the future of technology,” said Guayente Sanmartin, SVP and Division President, Commercial Systems & Displays Solutions, HP Inc. “With our continued collaboration, we’re excited to deliver the latest HP Elite and Pro PCs, and Z by HP mobile workstations, that equip our customers with high-performance computing solutions designed to tackle AI workflows.”

Earlier this year, Lenovo announced the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 with AMD Ryzen PRO 8040 Series processors, and today the company expanded its desktop portfolio to include the ThinkCentre M75s Gen 5, the ThinkCentre M75q Gen 5 and the ThinkCentre M75t Gen 5, all equipped with AMD Ryzen PRO 8000 Series processors.

“The strong partnership between AMD and Lenovo enables us to deliver incredible cutting-edge technology to our customers,” said Sanjeev Menon, vice president and general manager, Worldwide Desktop Business in Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. “Our latest Lenovo ThinkCentre commercial desktop PCs powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 8000 Series Desktop Processors leverage AI to provide a superior level of performance and agility, while giving business users more choices to fit their needs. In fact, a recent Lenovo survey showed that nearly half of CIO respondents have a pressing need to integrate AI into their business operations, and these new ThinkCentre desktops will make AI for all possible.”

“At Microsoft, we are continuing to build on the momentum of AI PC adoption delivering more use cases and features designed to help the modern professional increase productivity,” said James Howell, general manager of Windows at Microsoft. “We are working hand in hand with AMD to further deliver optimized performance and security features on AMD Ryzen-powered Windows 11 desktops and mobile systems.”

Supporting Resources

1 Based on a smaller node size of the AMD processor for a business-class x86 platform and a smaller node size when compared to Apple silicon, as of May 2023. GD-203

2 Based on a smaller node size of the AMD processor for a business-class x86 platform and a smaller node size when compared to Apple silicon, as of May 2023. GD-203

3 As of January 2024, AMD has the first available dedicated AI engine on a desktop PC processor, where 'dedicated AI engine' is defined as an AI engine that has no function other than to process AI inference models and is part of the x86 processor die. For detailed information, please check: https://www.amd.com/en/products/ryzen-ai. PXD-03.

4 Ryzen™ AI is defined as the combination of a dedicated AI engine, AMD Radeon™ graphics engine, and Ryzen processor cores that enable AI capabilities. OEM and ISV enablement is required, and certain AI features may not yet be optimized for Ryzen AI processors. Ryzen AI is compatible with: (a) AMD Ryzen 7040 and 8040 Series processors except Ryzen 5 7540U, Ryzen 5 8540U, Ryzen 3 7440U, and Ryzen 3 8440U processors; and (b) all AMD Ryzen 8000G Series desktop processors except the Ryzen 5 8500G/GE and Ryzen 3 8300G/GE. Please check with your system manufacturer for feature availability prior to purchase. GD-220b

5 Based on AMD internal analysis of AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors with an AI engine TOPS specification of 16 TOPS vs. previous gen Ryzen 7040 Series processors with an AI engine TOPS specification OF 10 TOPS. HWK-17

6 HWKP-23. Testing as of 3/20/24 by AMD Performance Labs on a HP EliteBook 845 G11 with an AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 8840U processor @15W, integrated Radeon™ 780M graphics, 32GB RAM (2X16GB) 2800MHz, 512GB NVMe SSD, Microsoft Windows 11 Professional vs. a Dell Latitude 7450 with Intel Core Ultra 7 165U processor @15W (vPro enabled), Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM (2X8GB) 29866.7 MHz, 512GB NVMe SSD, Microsoft Windows 11 Professional vs. a Dell Latitude 7450 with Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor @28W (vPro enabled), Intel Arc Graphics, 16GB RAM (2X8GB) 33600.0 MHz, 512GB NVMe SSD, Microsoft Windows 11 Professional. The following applications were tested in Best Performance Mode: Geekbench v6 Single Core, Geekbench v6 Multicore, PCMark 10 Extended, 3DMark Night Raid Graphics, Procyon Video Editing, Blender Bench CPU-classroom. Laptop manufactures may vary configurations yielding different results. HWKP-23.

7 Testing as of 3/26/24 by AMD Performance Labs on a HP EliteBook 845 G11 with an AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 8840U processor @15W, integrated Radeon™ 780M graphics, 32GB RAM (2X16GB) 2800MHz, 512GB NVMe SSD, Microsoft Windows 11 Professional vs. a Dell Latitude 7450 with Intel Core Ultra 7 165U processor @15W (vPro enabled), Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM (2X8GB) 29866.7 MHz, 512GB NVMe SSD, Microsoft Windows 11 Professional vs. a Dell Latitude 7450 with Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor @28W (vPro enabled), Intel Arc Graphics, 16GB RAM (2X8GB) 33600.0 MHz, 512GB NVMe SSD, Microsoft Windows 11 Professional. The following applications were tested in Balanced Mode: Microsoft Teams with AI enabled (Windows Studio Effects) + Procyon Office Productivity, Procyon Office Productivity Excel, Procyon Office Productivity Outlook, Procyon Office Productivity Power Point, Procyon Office Productivity Word, Composite Geomean Score. Each Microsoft Teams call consists of 9 participants (3X3). Laptop manufactures may vary configurations yielding different results. HWKP-28.

8 Testing as of 3/26/24 by AMD Performance Labs on a HP EliteBook 845 G11 with an AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 8840U processor @15W, integrated Radeon™ 780M graphics, 32GB RAM (2X16GB) 2800MHz, 512GB NVMe SSD, Microsoft Windows 11 Professional vs. a Dell Latitude 7450 with Intel Core Ultra 7 165U processor @15W (vPro enabled), Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM (2X8GB) 29866.7 MHz, 512GB NVMe SSD, Microsoft Windows 11 Professional vs. a Dell Latitude 7450 with Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor @28W (vPro enabled), Intel Arc Graphics, 16GB RAM (2X8GB) 33600.0 MHz, 512GB NVMe SSD, Microsoft Windows 11 Professional vs a Dell XPS 9440 with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor @28W, Intel Arc Graphics, 16GB RAM (2X8GB) 6400MHz, 1TB NVMe SSD, 69Wh battery, Microsoft Windows 11 Professional. All systems run in Best Power Efficiency mode using the following applications: Microsoft Teams with AI enabled (All Windows Studio Effects enabled) + Procyon Office Productivity Overall benchmark measuring Wall power consumed (watts). Each Micro

9 Boost Clock Frequency is the maximum frequency achievable on the CPU running a bursty workload. Boost clock achievability, frequency, and sustainability will vary based on several factors, including but not limited to: thermal conditions and variation in applications and workloads. GD-150

10 As of January 2024, AMD has the first available dedicated AI engine on a desktop PC processor, where 'dedicated AI engine' is defined as an AI engine that has no function other than to process AI inference models and is part of the x86 processor die. For detailed information, please check: https://www.amd.com/en/products/ryzen-ai. PXD-03.

11 Testing as of 3/26/24 by AMD Performance Labs using a Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s Gen 3 Desktop configured with an AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 8700G processor @65W, AMD Radeon™ RX6400 graphics, 16GB DDR5-5600 2800MHz RAM (1x16GB), 1TB NVMe, and Windows 11 Professional (x64) vs. a Dell OptiPlex Small Form Factor “Plus” 08YKX6 Desktop with an Intel core i7 14700 processor @65W, Intel(R) UHD Graphics 770, 16GB DDR5-5600 2800MHz RAM (2x8GB), 1TB NVMe SSD Microsoft Windows 11 Professional (x64). The following applications were tested on best performance mode: Geekbench v6 Single Core, Passmark 11 Overall, 3DMark Time Spy Graphics, PCMark 10 Productivity Test Group, Puget Adobe Premiere Pro Overall, Procyon Video Editing, POV-Ray Single Core, Composite Geomean Score. PCMark is a registered trademark of UL Solutions. Results may vary. PXD-12

12 Testing as of 3/26/24 by AMD Performance Labs using a Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s Gen 3 Desktop configured with an AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 8700G processor @65W, AMD Radeon™ RX6400 graphics, 16GB DDR5-5600 2800MHz RAM (1x16GB), 1TB NVMe, and Windows 11 Professional (x64) vs. a Dell OptiPlex Small Form Factor “Plus” 08YKX6 Desktop with an Intel core i7 14700 processor @65W, Intel(R) UHD Graphics 770, 16GB DDR5-5600 2800MHz RAM (2x8GB), 1TB NVMe SSD Microsoft Windows 11 Professional (x64). The following applications were tested on best performance mode: Geekbench v6 Single Core, Passmark 11 Overall, 3DMark Time Spy Graphics, PCMark 10 Productivity Test Group, Puget Adobe Premiere Pro Overall, Procyon Video Editing, POV-Ray Single Core, Composite Geomean Score. PCMark is a registered trademark of UL Solutions. Results may vary. PXD-12

13 PXD-11. Testing as of 3/26/24 by AMD Performance Labs using a Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s Gen 3 Desktop configured with an AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 8700G processor @65W, AMD Radeon™ RX6400 graphics, 16GB DDR5-5600 2800MHz RAM (1x16GB), 1TB NVMe, and Windows 11 Professional (x64) vs. a Dell OptiPlex Small Form Factor “Plus” 08YKX6 Desktop with an Intel core i7 14700 processor @65W, Intel(R) UHD Graphics 770, 16GB DDR5-5600 2800MHz RAM (2x8GB), 1TB NVMe SSD Microsoft Windows 11 Professional (x64). The following applications were tested on best performance mode: Microsoft Teams + Procyon Wall power consumed (watts) and Microsoft Teams + Procyon Office Productivity Power Point for 4K Camera, 1080P Camera and No Camera configurations. Each Microsoft Teams call consists of 9 participants (3X3) while running the UL Procyon benchmark. Desktop manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. Results may vary. PXD-11.

14 Microsoft Pluton is a technology owned by Microsoft and licensed to AMD. Microsoft Pluton is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Learn more at https://www.microsoft.com/security/blog/2020/11/17/meet-the-microsoft-pluton-processor-the-security-chip-designed-for-the-future-of-windows-pcs/. Microsoft Pluton security processor requires OEM enablement. Check with the OEM before purchase. AMD has not verified the third-party claim. GD-202.

