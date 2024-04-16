Energy Systems Group and PacificWest Unite, Expanding Reach and Impact

NEWBURGH, Ind., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Systems Group (ESG), a national leader in sustainable infrastructure and energy services, and PacificWest Energy Solutions, a California energy services provider, have merged to further enhance their broad range of service offerings to clients including energy efficiency, sustainability and capital infrastructure solutions.



This partnership expands Energy Systems Group's national footprint into new markets, particularly in the Western U.S. where PacificWest has built a strong reputation within the municipal, healthcare, K-12 schools, and higher education markets. Their combined expertise and resources will allow both organizations to continue serving their dedicated client base with a wider range of offerings.

Energy Systems Group, Corporate Headquarters

"We are excited about the possibilities this partnership will bring to our clients and employees," said Steve Craig, the President of Energy Systems Group. "Together, we will be able to offer a comprehensive suite of services, drive innovation, and deliver even greater value to our clients while making a positive difference in communities nationwide."

PacificWest’s President, Rob Cho, highlighted the alignment of values that brought the two organizations together. "Energy Systems Group shares PacificWest’s people-first mindset, which is fundamental to why this relationship works. Our clients are the real winners here — we’re still the trusted energy partner they know, but now with access to limitless expertise," stated Cho.

Leaders in state and local government, education and private industry across the country are prioritizing the transition to a cleaner energy economy, emphasizing sustainability and efficiency. Now stronger together, Energy Systems Group and PacificWest are strategically positioned to capitalize on this momentum and meet the rising demand for innovative energy solutions, contributing to the shift towards a greener and more sustainable future.

About Energy Systems Group

Energy Systems Group (ESG) is a leading sustainable energy solutions provider specializing in energy efficiency, sustainability, resiliency, and infrastructure improvement solutions in the government, education, healthcare, commercial, and industrial sectors. Energy Systems Group also offers a full range of sustainable infrastructure solutions including waste-to-energy, distributed generation and renewable energy. Visit energysystemsgroup.com to learn more.

About PacificWest Energy Solutions

Based in California, PacificWest provides comprehensive energy and infrastructure solutions, including facility modernization, energy-efficiency upgrades, renewable generation and energy storage. The team provides turnkey assessment, design, engineering, and implementation, while also assisting customers with accessing government/utility incentives and third-party financing. Visit pacificwestinc.com to learn more.

