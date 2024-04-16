Simbe Bolsters Leadership Team with Key Executive Appointments Amid Rapid Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simbe , the leading provider of Store Intelligence™ solutions that increase retailer performance through proprietary computer vision and AI, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of several key executives. The company has undergone significant growth in the past year, marked most recently by expanded retail partnerships and the introduction of differentiated product capabilities. With the strategic addition of six new hires in Q1 2024, Simbe is further positioned to expand its global footprint and meet rising demand for innovative retail technology.



Ben Bond, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development: A leading strategist in the retail sector, Bond is known for guiding global retailers through complex transformation journeys. During his tenure at top consultancies, including Kearney and Accenture, Bond specialized in helping clients advance traditional retail models with digital capabilities. At Simbe, he will hone the company's strategic direction while driving the adoption of AI and robotics in retail, working directly with retail CEOs and board-level executives to meet rising interest.

Brian Hill, Senior Director of Deployment and Fleet Operations: With over 25 years of experience in the electronics manufacturing industry, Hill specializes in robotics, smart grid, and networking equipment. He has extensive expertise in scaling worldwide operations to serve global organizations, surpassing customer service-level agreements (SLAs) and revenue targets, and spearheading continuous process improvement initiatives for both large public companies and small start-ups. He will drive the management, optimization, and scaling of Simbe’s robot deployment and fleet maintenance operations.

Jill O'Connor, Vice President of Sales: O'Connor is a distinguished sales strategist and industry leader in the CPG and retail sector. She has a proven track record of success in creating new product categories and leading high-performing teams for renowned companies like Daily Harvest, where she served as the Director of Grocery, and General Mills, where she assumed multiple roles over a 20-year career across business planning, category management, and sales. Collaborating closely with Simbe’s SVP of Sales, O'Connor will leverage her expertise to drive revenue growth, forge strategic partnerships, and enhance the company’s market presence.

Lynn Brook, Senior Director of Product Marketing: Brook brings a decade and a half of product marketing experience at retail technology companies. With leadership roles spanning startups to billion-dollar companies, Lynn is a leader in driving success through innovative marketing strategies. She will spearhead Simbe’s product marketing efforts, leveraging her extensive industry knowledge to highlight Simbe's unique core capabilities and enhance its market position.

Mary Piercy, Vice President of Customer Success: Piercy is a results-driven and visionary go-to-market senior leader, with a strong focus on process optimization, team development, and exceeding business objectives. Piercy brings over two decades of experience with more than a decade in the logistics and supply chain industry. Most recently, she served as General Manager, Southeast at Flexport, a hyper-growth supply chain company. Building on the industry-leading success achieved by Simbe’s retail partners, Piercy will implement and promote proven strategies to drive long-term value for both incoming and existing clients.

Jeremy Wortsman, Senior Director of Customer Success: With over two decades of experience with field operations and program management across retail, fulfillment, and grocery/food service environments, Wortsman has a deep understanding of the operational challenges facing today’s retailers. Having led transformative initiatives for companies like Target and Gopuff, he honed his skills in optimizing operational efficiency and driving bottom-line results. Wortsman's expertise and insight into the day-to-day operations of retailers will be instrumental in supporting customer success and reinforcing Simbe's dedication to meeting client demands.



“Only Simbe has the technology capabilities, global production resources, multiple chain-wide deployments, and customer successes to meet today’s surging demand for retail technology,” said Simbe Co-Founder and CEO Brad Bogolea. “We’re thrilled to welcome these incredible leaders who bring deep experience, knowledge and skill across retail, robotics, logistics, fulfillment, and sales. They will play a key role in driving continued business momentum and supporting our pioneering customers as they innovate retail practices and set new benchmarks for operational excellence.”

Already, Simbe has experienced monumental growth in 2024: in January, the company announced the industry’s first intelligence platform for wholesalers , following a successful launch and chain-wide deployment with BJ's Wholesale Club . Simbe also unveiled an expanded partnership with SpartanNash in February, bringing its Store Intelligence platform to 60 additional SpartanNash-owned stores across the Midwest. This follows a year where Simbe closed 2023 with a 3X increase in its subscription revenue base.

About Simbe

Simbe is the global leader in Store Intelligence™ solutions that provide unprecedented visibility and real-time insights to increase retailer performance. Simbe combines cutting-edge AI and robotics to power business-critical intelligence that improves inventory management and streamlines operations, while empowering retailers to better support store associates and elevate shoppers' experience. Simbe's comprehensive platform includes the world's first autonomous, item-scanning robot, Tally , which leverages best-in-class computer vision to identify exact product location, out-of-stocks, and pricing & promotion information with 99% accuracy. Simbe works with major worldwide brands across the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.simberobotics.com .