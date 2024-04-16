Global Coffee Consumption Surges: Circana’s Insights Illuminate Key Trends

Chicago, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana™, the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, unveils a significant surge in global* coffee consumption, signaling a promising opportunity for coffee brands worldwide. Circana’s extensive research combines global data with local depth, providing nuanced insights for each country, spanning restaurant chains, and independent segments. This holistic perspective enables industry stakeholders to navigate the key trends and growth patterns within the coffee industry across 12 major countries.

According to analysis based on Circana’s CREST® Commercial Foodservice data, total coffee servings experienced a 5% year-over-year growth globally, outpacing the 3% recorded in the United States. This growth trend was observed in 11 of the 12 countries tracked, with China emerging as the frontrunner, experiencing the highest coffee consumption growth rate.

“Coffee is a unique category where trends and competition intertwine on both global and local scales,” said Tim Fires, president of Global Foodservice at Circana. “Cold coffee emerges as a standout trend, experiencing substantial growth across all 12 countries we monitor. However, the competitive landscape, encompassing both chain and independent establishments, exhibits unique characteristics in each country. Understanding both the overarching global trends and the intricacy of the local marketplace is critical for success in this category.”

Key findings include:

Growth Across Countries. Coffee servings, at over $36 billion, witnessed growth of 5% across nations, with 11 of the 12 monitored countries forecasted to grow. South Korea stands out as the only country that did not experience year-over-year growth in coffee servings.

Coffee servings, at over $36 billion, witnessed growth of 5% across nations, with 11 of the 12 monitored countries forecasted to grow. South Korea stands out as the only country that did not experience year-over-year growth in coffee servings. Rising Popularity of Cold Coffee. While hot coffee remains the dominant choice globally, cold coffee has gained momentum, indicating a long-term growth trend. China led cold coffee consumption growth from 2019 to 2023, boasting a 20% compound annual growth rate, with cold servings constituting 33% of total coffee consumption.

While hot coffee remains the dominant choice globally, cold coffee has gained momentum, indicating a long-term growth trend. China led cold coffee consumption growth from 2019 to 2023, boasting a 20% compound annual growth rate, with cold servings constituting 33% of total coffee consumption. Global Beverage Comparison. Coffee outpaced both tea (+4%) and carbonated soft drinks (+3%) in terms of year-over-year servings growth, emphasizing its position as one of the fastest-growing beverage categories globally.

Through these insights, Circana continues to empower industry stakeholders with a deeper understanding of global coffee consumption trends, facilitating informed decision-making, and strategic market positioning.

*Global refers to the cumulative data from 12 countries, including the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea and Brazil.

**Source for all data: Circana, CREST® Commercial Foodservice (QSR + FSR + Retail), 12 months ended September 2023

About Circana

Circana is the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through unparalleled technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com.

Circana Media Contact

Shelley Hughes

shelley.hughes@circana.com

312-731-1782

Shelley Hughes Circana +1 312-731-1782 Shelley.Hughes@Circana.com