Greensparc Brings First Reliable and Powerful Computing Infrastructure to Rural Alaska and Underserved Communities

In collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), the new data center deployment is a landmark step toward bringing reliable data infrastructure to underserved and unserved edge communities

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greensparc , the first and only edge infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) provider that is optimized for environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements, today announced its inaugural data center deployment at Cordova Electric Cooperative . This first-of-its-kind data center has been purpose-built and optimized for sustainability, rapid deployment, and resilience in the toughest conditions. Legacy data centers take many years and millions of dollars to get up and running and, in many cases, don't meet the needs of unserved and underserved communities. Greensparc has created the blueprint for getting this infrastructure anywhere in the world with a smaller footprint, lower cost, and faster installation.



Remote and rural communities rely on data centers hundreds of miles away, with service easily disrupted by adverse weather conditions, fiber damage, and environmental factors. Without data centers that are much more local, communities like Cordova, Alaska, sit on the other side of a rapidly accelerating digital divide. Enter Greensparc.

Greensparc is the channel for how infrastructure, cloud services, and applications reach unserved and underserved markets. To address this urgent and growing need, Greensparc is partnering with leading technology providers, local stakeholders, and local electric utilities to rapidly deploy high-performance, edge data centers in unserved and underserved communities. Greensparc's approach brings the benefits of significantly lower energy costs, reduced latency, improved emissions impact, and faster time-to-deployment to its customers. Greensparc infrastructure is operational within 90 days, whereas other traditional data centers may require years to construct, and delivers an average of 30-40% TCO savings and up to 80% operating expense savings, all while maintaining computing capacity.

In the span of 30 days, Greensparc installed this most recent data center at Humpback Creek Hydro Facility in Cordova, Alaska. Alaska’s newest data infrastructure is 100% renewable, powered by the local hydro plant, and is capable of supporting the needs of major cloud service providers that need to extend services and applications to the world’s hardest to reach populations and communities. Greensparc’s relationship with HPE enables the delivery of flexible computing solutions suitable for any use case required in the region.

“HPE values Greensparc’s commitment to bridging the digital divide for difficult-to-reach communities,” said Ulrich Seibold, WW VP of HPE GreenLake partner and service provider sales, HPE. “HPE GreenLake’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions is perfectly suited for Greensparc’s delivery of computing infrastructure and cloud capabilities to communities in the toughest conditions and in any environment.”

“By working closely within local municipalities, Tribal organizations, minority-serving institutions, and with other underserved groups, our mission is to make equitable computing power at scale a reality regardless of geography,” said Sam Enoka, CEO and co-founder at Greensparc, who was born and raised in North Pole, Alaska. “By providing Cordova Electric with the building blocks for a more sustainable, secure, and connected future, Greensparc is opening access to new economic opportunities and technology services, an important step in helping local communities exercise greater agency over their own destinies.”

“Greensparc has elevated Cordova, Alaska, from a remote community at risk of being left behind by next-generation technologies to one that is leading at the intersection of sustainable energy, high-speed communications, and transformative cloud computing. Greensparc’s computing infrastructure is not an advancement; it is a transformation,” said Clay Koplin, CEO of Cordova Electric Cooperative.

"Edge communities such as Cordova are on the forefront of unprecedented ecological transitions, with far-reaching social and economic impacts for their residents," said Tommy Sheridan, Associate Director of Alaska Blue Economy Center at The University of Alaska Fairbanks. "Greensparc's innovative technology unlocks much potential for the development and diversification of Cordova's blue economy in ways that can be learned from and duplicated elsewhere in coastal Alaska and beyond."

As part of its ongoing commitment to bridging the digital divide, Greensparc plans to train and hire local workforce from the populations in the communities they serve, creating new employment opportunities.

Major cloud service providers (CSPs) are further enabled by Greensparc, as rural communities build their businesses, healthcare and educational systems, technology services and more on the applications they provide. By delivering edge infrastructure to communities like Cordova, Alaska, Greensparc enables CSPs to unlock edge markets and expand further into remote and previously unserved areas.

Greensparc is bridging the digital divide by delivering ESG-optimized edge infrastructure and powerful computing capacity to underserved and unserved markets. Greensparc enables utility companies, government entities, and cloud service providers with modular, scalable edge data center and cloud solutions, optimized for sustainability, rapid deployment, and resilience in the toughest conditions. Learn more: www.greensparc.com