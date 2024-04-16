Five Iron Golf Expands into Port Chester, NY with New Franchise Location

Unveiling a New Era of Golf and Entertainment in Westchester County

Port Chester, NY, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the nation’s leading indoor golf and entertainment experience, announces the signing of a lease for a new franchise location at 179 North Main Street in Port Chester, NY. Led by seasoned professionals John Cornelius, Jake Dowden, Jeff Kelly, and George Jamgochian, this venture will bring the renowned Five Iron Golf brand to the vibrant Port Chester area of Westchester County. Residents and visitors alike can look forward to state-of-the-art simulators, premier golf instruction, and an engaging social atmosphere at this dynamic sports bar and event venue.

The new 7,655-square-foot facility, featuring 10 TrackMan simulators, will be housed within the Tarry Lighthouse development, enriching the landscape of Westchester County. Situated between Greenwich, CT, and Rye, NY, this prime location presents an ideal opportunity to introduce the Five Iron Golf experience to a thriving golfing community.

"We are thrilled to partner with Five Iron Golf to create a premier destination for golf enthusiasts and sports fans in Port Chester," said John Cornelius, Operating Partner of the franchise group. "Our mission is to build off the success of the Five Iron brand and establish a welcoming environment where individuals can enjoy golf, connect with others, and experience top-notch hospitality. We also anticipate working closely with organizations like the First Tee to support local mission-driven initiatives and promote the enjoyment of golf for all skill levels and ages."

Jared Solomon, Five Iron CEO and Co-Founder, expressed excitement about the expansion into Port Chester: "This represents a fantastic opportunity to broaden our footprint and offer a unique golf experience to the local community. We look forward to partnering with our franchisees to positively impact the area's golf and entertainment culture, and economy."

Five Iron Golf Port Chester is preparing to open in late 2024 or early 2025, joining a global network that includes franchises in several countries. The brand's inaugural domestic franchises are set to open this spring in Louisville and Erie, Pennsylvania, with Dubai slated for later in 2024. Additionally, new locations are planned for Yukon, Oklahoma; St. Louis, Missouri; and Upstate New York in 2024 and 2025. This expansion underscores Five Iron's commitment to introducing its innovative indoor golf experience to diverse communities worldwide. With a pipeline of 20 additional units, Five Iron Golf is poised for significant growth.

Visitors to the new Port Chester location will enjoy a range of amenities, including free on-site valet parking, making it convenient for guests to experience everything Five Iron Golf has to offer. For more information about Five Iron Golf and updates on the Port Chester location, please visit FiveIronGolf.com or follow us on social media @fiveirongolf.

Danielle Kindelmann Five Iron Golf 6312521208 danielle.kindelmann@fiveirongolf.com