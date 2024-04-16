Pretzelmaker® Bakes Up Free Pretzel Bite Deal for National Pretzel Day

Pretzel Chain Takes a Bite Out of Holiday with A Dough-Saving Offer

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretzelmaker , owned by FAT Brands Inc. and innovator of Pretzel Bites, is once again rolling out Free Pretzel Bites to celebrate National Pretzel Day. This National Pretzel Day, April 26, fans can grab one FREE Small Original Pretzel Bites, Original Salted or Unsalted, in-store at participating Pretzelmaker locations nationwide.

“Offering a great deal for National Pretzel Day is a longstanding tradition at Pretzelmaker,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing for Pretzelmaker. "For more than 30 years, we have been dedicated to serving fresh pretzel products and all-natural lemonade. We hope our fans will join us for what is sure to be a special day of celebrating our beloved pretzel bites and loyal customers."

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on Pretzelmaker’s fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites and sipping on fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Pretzelmaker ®

Since its first stand opened in 1991, Pretzelmaker has been the home of Bite-Sized Fun and Full-Sized Flavor. Best known as the innovator of Pretzel Bites, fresh goes into Pretzelmaker’s entire philosophy - from hand-rolled snacks to all-natural lemonade. Whether swinging by to grab a to-go order or having a sit-down meal, Pretzelmaker is where joy gets made. Pretzelmaker has nearly 200 locations worldwide and continues to innovate with breakfast, late-night and standalone drive-thru concepts. For more information, visit www.pretzelmaker.com .