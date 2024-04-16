MinIO Partners With Carahsoft to Bring High-Performance Object Storage to the Public Sector

Partnership Helps Government Agencies Create Large-Scale Data Infrastructure for AI, Analytics, Artifactory and Archival Workloads

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., and RESTON, Va., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MinIO, the leader in high-performance object storage for the multi-cloud, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as MinIO’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s software-defined object storage portfolio available to the Government, Defense, Intelligence and Education sectors through Carahsoft’s reseller partners as well as NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.

This collaboration enables Public Sector organizations to build any-diverse scale data infrastructure, ranging from expansive modern datalakes to mission-specific data storage solutions at the autonomous edge. MinIO’s capabilities have made it a popular choice among developers and architects worldwide, with more than 1.5 billion Docker pulls serving as evidence of its widespread adoption as an object store solution. Already in use by several Public Sector organizations, MinIO provides an object storage system known for its exceptional speed, with GET/PUT speeds of 325 GB/s and 177 GB/s on 32 nodes of commodity hardware. This performance puts any workload into play from AI to archival.

MinIO can scale from GBs to EBs easily, supporting the ever-growing AI and analytics data requirements of the Public Sector and intelligence communities. Developed for the cloud operating model, MinIO works with every Kubernetes distribution including public cloud offerings, private cloud offerings and stock Kubernetes. This flexibility provides MinIO and Carahsoft with the ability to transform Public Sector data management by delivering solutions across the cloud operating model – from on-premises data centers to special-purpose Government public clouds.

"The Public Sector has data infrastructure challenges that are both unique to the sector but also mirror that of MinIO’s enterprise customers. Whether migrating from legacy HDFS architectures or building greenfield AI datalakes, these organizations want performance, simplicity and the operating model of the cloud,” said Garima Kapoor, co-founder and co-CEO at MinIO. “MinIO offers a platform that addresses these core use cases and meets the unique challenges of mission-oriented programs. We are excited to partner with Carahsoft and its resellers to supply the Public Sector with the tools it needs to navigate its unique challenges."

“MinIO’s innovative solutions provide Public Sector organizations with a comprehensive assortment of tools to build reliable, secure data infrastructure at any scale,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of Open Source Solutions Carahsoft. “Together with MinIO and our reseller partners, we aim to bring these unique solutions to Public Sector customers, empowering them to address data infrastructure challenges easily and efficiently.”

MinIO’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (877) 742-8468 or MinIO@Carahsoft.com; or explore MinIO’s solutions for the Public Sector here.

About MinIO

MinIO is pioneering high-performance, Kubernetes-native object storage for AI/ML and modern data lake workloads. The software-defined, Amazon S3-compatible object storage system is used by more than half of the Fortune 500. With 1.5B+ Docker downloads, MinIO is the fastest-growing cloud object storage company and is consistently ranked by industry analysts as a leader in object storage. Founded in November 2014, the company is backed by Intel Capital, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Dell Technologies Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, General Catalyst and key angel investors.

Contact

Tucker Hallowell

Inhouse Communications

MinIO@inkhouse.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Open Source, MultiCloud, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Records Management, Customer Experience and Engagement, DevSecOps and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com