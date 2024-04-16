Crunch Fitness Partners with Matterport to Offer Advanced Photography Services to its Franchisees

Using Matterport’s Property Marketing Solution, Crunch Fitness aims to offer unparalleled assets and enhance brand uniformity among its franchise network

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading digital twin platform for the built world, announced it has partnered with Crunch Fitness , one of the largest fitness companies in North America, to use Matterport’s leading digital twin and photography services to ensure brand consistency across marketing materials for its U.S. franchise locations.



Headquartered in New York City, Crunch has over 450 gyms worldwide, serving a diverse community of more than 2.5 million members. Known for its reputation for innovation in the fitness community, Crunch invested in Matterport’s state-of-the-art property marketing solutions to offer single-source brand marketing materials across its portfolio of gyms.

With this agreement, Matterport will offer Crunch clubs access to nationwide photography, digital twins, and aerial drone photography services to produce rich media content that encourages prospective gym-goers to start their fitness journey with Crunch.

In seeking to achieve brand uniformity and streamline photography work, Crunch decided to partner with Matterport due to the company’s network of expert photographers, global capture technicians for its unique digital twin technology, and its overall scale. Beyond virtual tours, Matterport’s digital twins are capable of providing affordable all-in-one property marketing packages that span HDR photos, 4K video, and floor plans – all of which can be generated from a single digital twin.

“We are always seeking ways to further enhance and evolve the franchise experience,” said Kate Weis, Vice President of Franchise Marketing, Crunch Fitness. “Being able to partner with Matterport, the leading company in the digital photography space, and offer our franchise network such high-level visual assets will continue to move the needle for our franchisees.”

“We are thrilled to help Crunch create a more consistent experience across promotional materials that encourages members from every community to participate in fitness,” said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer, Matterport. “With our expert photography services and the immersive power of Matterport’s digital twins, Crunch Fitness is primed to extend its excellence as a leader in the fitness world across all of its marketing assets.”

Matterport helps customers achieve better access as well as understand and utilize properties through its next-generation 3D digital twin solutions for Property Marketing , Facilities Management , and Design and Construction Management . Learn more about the company’s solutions at matterport.com .

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 2.5 million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking digital twin platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

