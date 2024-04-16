Power Solutions International to Feature Products with Baudouin During Middle East Energy Show

Companies will display 8.8-liter Power System Engine during energy product-focused show, scheduled from April 16 to April 18 in Dubai.

WOOD DALE, Ill., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, will showcase its 8.8-liter Power System engine during the 47th annual Middle East Energy show from April 16 to April 18, 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, UAE.



PSI will display the engine in Stand S3.B40 in conjunction with Société Internationale des Moteurs Baudouin (Baudouin), a France-based manufacturer of diesel engines for marine and power generation applications. Middle East Energy features 1,300 global exhibitors showcasing the latest in energy products and solutions across critical and backup power, energy storage, transmission and distribution, renewable and clean energy, energy consumption and management, and smart solutions.

PSI has an international collaboration distribution agreement with Baudouin to bring its Power Systems line of products into international markets. PSI offers a range of products for power generation applications ranging in displacement from 2.4- to 88-liters in 50- and 60-hz configurations ranging from 15 kWe to 3,000 kWe in power.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company’s unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.



PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com .

About Société Internationale des Moteurs Baudouin

For more than 100+ years, Baudouin has manufactured and produced high-horsepower performance diesel and gas engines and tailormade solutions for power generation applications from prime to standby power.

Spanning from 18 to 4125 kVA, Baudouin’s solutions are meticulously built to fulfill the most stringent emission criteria, including European Union Stage V, without compromising on performance. Its engines not only meet the Uptime Institute's strict restrictions, but also go through intensive HVO testing, making them perfect for powering data centers and critical infrastructure around the world.



With a network of certified aftermarket experts in 100+ countries, Baudouin supports its customers with specification, commissioning, service, and genuine spare parts.

Contact:

Steven Shi

Vice President – Marketing, Strategy and Communications

Steven.Shi@psiengines.com