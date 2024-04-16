Automox Joins the Cloud Security Alliance

Membership Represents a Leap Forward in Endpoint Security Management

AUSTIN, TX, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, the leader in cloud-based IT endpoint management solutions, today announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

In joining CSA, Automox is positioned at the forefront of secure cloud computing and able to share its expertise in groundbreaking automated endpoint management with CSA’s security landscape. Automox is a vanguard in cloud-based IT automation. With a dedicated focus on reducing complexity and cost, Automox's platform provides IT professionals with the tools they need to assertively patch endpoints, fix vulnerabilities, and recapture IT teams’ valuable time. The company’s pioneering approach to endpoint management now joins CSA's mission of promoting best practices for secure cloud computing. Together, Automox and CSA chart a course for safer, more reliable cloud interactions for organizations worldwide.

“We are excited to join the CSA — the leading authority on cloud security,” says Tom Bowyer, Director, Security at Automox. “Our membership allows us to contribute our strengths in cloud endpoint management automation and gain invaluable insights from other industry leaders. We aim to not only grow with the CSA but also shape the future of cloud security together.”

“We are excited for Automox to be joining CSA as they bring a refreshing perspective that resonates with our core values," said Jim Reavis, CSA CEO and co-founder. “Endpoint automation has largely been ignored in the industry’s move to cloud solutions, and we look forward to Automox sharing their expertise with the CSA community to address those gaps.”

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events, and products. CSA’s activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by the cloud — from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

About Automox

Automox is the IT automation platform for modern organizations. Groundbreaking automation empowers IT professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. 350+ Automox Worklet automation scripts make it easy for IT to save time, reduce risk, and thoughtfully automate OS, third-party software, and configuration updates on Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops, laptops, and servers. Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on Twitter/X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

© 2024 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.

