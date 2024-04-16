North Texas Food Bank to Host Mahjong Fundraiser

Proceeds of the fundraising event to provide meals to North Texans facing hunger.

Dallas, TX, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) will host Moonlight, Martinis and Mahjong on April 29 at the Park City Club in Dallas. The fundraiser supporting NTFB will give tables of four the chance to play several rounds of mahjong while enjoying heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, all in the name of closing the hunger gap in North Texas.

“The North Texas Food Bank is excited to host our inaugural mahjong fundraiser, providing groups of friends the opportunity to gather for an intimate evening of fun and game strategy,” said Erica Yaeger, Chief External Affairs Officer for the North Texas Food Bank. “With tiles in hand and hearts united, the proceeds of the event will provide nutritious meals to the 640,000 neighbors facing hunger in North Texas. Together, we transform a beloved pastime into a beacon of hope for those in need."

Mahjong originated in China in the 1800s and came to the U.S. in the 1920s, where it became a mainstay for many families. In recent years, the game has also taken off among millennials and Gen Z players who gather at neighborhood kitchen tables, libraries and cafes. The DFW Mahjong Facebook group now has more than 1,000 members and clubs have popped up at UT Dallas and other campuses.

WHAT: North Texas Food Bank’s Moonlight, Martinis and Mahjong Fundraiser

WHEN: Monday, April 29, 2024, 6:00 – 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Park City Club, 5956 Sherry Lane #1700, Dallas, Texas

WHO: All levels of mahjong players

If you’re not part of the mahjong craze yet, Yaeger says you can still enjoy Moonlight, Martinis and Mahjong. In addition to mahjong play with your table, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and to win one of several amazing raffle prizes.

A table of four players can be purchased for $800 at www.ntfb.org/mahjong and will provide 2,400 meals to neighbors facing hunger.

About the North Texas Food Bank:

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of about 500 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 144 million nutritious meals or nearly 400,000 meals a day, a 5% percent increase over the prior year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability, and is ranked 89th on Forbes 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. For more information, www.ntfb.org.

Jeff Smith North Texas Food Bank 469-891-7022 jeff.smith@ntfb.org