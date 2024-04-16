Indian-Made iPhones Gain Momentum in USA as Apple's Manufacturing Shift Spurs Surge in India's Smartphone Exports
The presence of Indian-made iPhones in the United States market has been steadily gaining momentum, marking a significant shift in Apple's manufacturing base.CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The presence of Indian-made iPhones in the United States market has been steadily gaining momentum, marking a significant stride in Apple's strategic shift of its global manufacturing base to India. This trend underscores the transformative impact of Apple's manufacturing relocation on both the company's export figures and the broader smartphone export landscape of India.
According to The Trade Vision LLC, a leading Global Trade Intelligence platform, Apple's iPhone exports from India witnessed a staggering increase from USD 6.27 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23 to USD 12.1 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24, representing a massive surge of nearly 100%. This exponential growth underscores the pivotal role that India now plays in Apple's global supply chain.
Moreover, the ripple effects of Apple's manufacturing shift have reverberated throughout the Indian smartphone export sector. Total smartphone exports from India surged to USD 16.5 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24, up from USD 12 billion in the preceding year. This surge underscores the broader impact of Apple's presence on the industry, driving growth and innovation in the Indian manufacturing ecosystem.
Of particular significance is the United States' status as the largest importer of smartphones from India, with imports totaling approximately USD 6 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24. Out of this substantial figure, Apple iPhones constituted a significant portion, accounting for USD 5.46 billion. This represents a substantial increase from the USD 2.1 billion recorded in the fiscal year 2022-23, indicating the growing preference for Indian-made iPhones among American consumers.
"Apple's decision to ramp up its manufacturing operations in India has been motivated by various factors, including the need to diversify its supply chain, mitigate risks associated with geopolitical tensions, and capitalize on India's burgeoning consumer market. Initiatives such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme introduced by the Indian government have further incentivized companies like Apple to invest in local manufacturing," said Monika Oberoi, VP-Sales & Marketing, The Trade Vision LLC.
The growing presence of Indian-made iPhones in the USA market reflects a mutually beneficial partnership between Apple and India. For Apple, it enables the company to enhance cost efficiencies and streamline its production processes while expanding its global footprint. For India, it positions the country as a competitive player in the global smartphone manufacturing landscape, driving economic growth and job creation.
As Indian-made iPhones continue to gain momentum in the USA and other international markets, the partnership between Apple and India is poised to unlock new opportunities and drive mutual prosperity. With Apple's continued reliance on India's manufacturing capabilities, the country is well-positioned to consolidate its position as a key player in the global smartphone export market, fostering innovation and economic development in the process.
