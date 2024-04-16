Thumzup® to Host Culver City's Chamber of Commerce Networking Event

Los Angeles, CA, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP) in collaboration with the Culver City Chamber of Commerce , is excited to announce the Coffee & Donuts Mixer, a networking opportunity for business professionals in Culver City and its surrounding areas. The event will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM PT at Village Workspaces , offering attendees a chance to connect, share insights, and enjoy delicious coffee and donuts.



"We are delighted to host the Coffee & Donuts Mixer," said Robert Steele, CEO of Thumzup. "As members of the Culver City Chamber of Commerce, we view this gathering as a great opportunity to contribute to the community that has warmly embraced us. It's a pleasure to acknowledge that many of Thumzup’s advertisers also share this affiliation with the Chamber. We’re looking forward to connecting with our fellow members and forging new relationships during this event."

For registration and more information, please visit: https://business.culvercitychamber.com/events/details/coffee-donuts-mixer-thumzup-media-4470

Registration is required for all attendees to ensure a spot at this exclusive networking event.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM PT

Location: Village Workspaces

11845 W Olympic Blvd #1100

Los Angeles, CA 90064

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was recently featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info:

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150

Attachment