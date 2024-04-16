Saline intrusion, heatwaves in the south among citizens’ top concerns

VIETNAM, April 16 - HÀ NỘI — Severe saline intrusion and a prolonged heatwave in the Mekong Delta and Central Highlands regions were among the top issues concerning citizens in March, said Dương Thanh Bình, head of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee's Ombudsman Commission on Tuesday.

Delivering a report on the citizens’ complaints and denunciations during the ongoing meeting of the NA Standing Committee, he said citizens also expressed concerns over serious subsidence and landslides which caused great damage to people's properties.

The NA Standing Committee has proposed the Government take timely measures to offer financial assistance to those localities to recover from subsidence and landslides, protect lives and properties of local people and other irrigation and production systems, Bình said.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development must come up with forest fire prevention and control solutions, prevent saltwater intrusion and ensure fresh water supply for daily life and production in the Mekong Delta region, he said.

Voters also voiced concerns over infectious diseases with unpredictable developments, seafood processing, textile and garment enterprises lacking orders, resulting in increasing unemployment levels and unstable income, according to the report.

Voters are also worried about students in some localities dropping out of school after the Lunar New Year holiday, especially those in ethnic minority and mountainous areas.

Regarding solutions to stabilise the domestic gold market, the NA Standing Committee has proposed the Government ordered relevant ministries and sectors to closely monitor supply-demand fluctuations and market prices of essential goods to take appropriate adjustment measures, strengthen commodity control activities while stepping up inspection of gold trading enterprises, promptly handling violations and clarifying the responsibilities of organisations and individuals if there are market manipulation acts.

Bình said voters spoke highly of the NA Standing Committee’s question-and-answer session in March on finance and foreign affairs - two issues of their great concern.

He said voters also spoke highly of the results of the official visit to the People's Republic of China made by NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ during which a new cooperation agreement between the two NAs signed.

They expressed confidence that strengthening coordination between the two legislative bodies and creating a legal framework for cooperation will foster the cooperation’s potential and strengths in economic, trade and investment between the two countries. — VNS