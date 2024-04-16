ARHT Holograms Enhances AtkinsRéalis' Booth Experience at Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 in Germany

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV: ART), (OTCQB: ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, announces its collaboration with AtkinsRéalis to elevate the interactive experience at the Passenger Terminal Expo 2024, taking place from April 16-18 in Frankfurt, Germany.



ARHT's cutting-edge hologram technology will be deployed at the AtkinsRéalis booth to captivate attendees with immersive holographic content. The display will feature a series of engaging videos, including "meet the team" introductions and short presentations by senior executives. Leveraging ARHT's holographic technology, AtkinsRéalis seeks to attract visitors to their booth and provide insights into their industry-leading solutions.

"The integration of ARHT's holographic displays into our booth represents a significant step forward in our approach to engaging with industry professionals," says Ed Mant, Market Development Director of AtkinsRéalis. "This technology enables us to highlight our innovative solutions in a truly compelling way."

"We are excited to partner with AtkinsRéalis to revolutionize their presence at Passenger Terminal Expo 2024," said Larry O'Reilly, CEO of ARHT. "Our hologram technology offers a unique platform to showcase AtkinsRéalis' expertise in airport design and engineering, providing attendees with an immersive and unforgettable experience."

The collaboration underscores AtkinsRéalis' commitment to leveraging innovative technologies to engage and educate their clients. By harnessing ARHT's holographic solutions, AtkinsRéalis aims to set new standards in client engagement and experiential marketing within the industry.

Visitors to the Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 are invited to experience the future of airport design and engineering at AtkinsRéalis' booth, located at Hall 6.1 Stand A18, where they can witness firsthand the transformative impact of ARHT's holographic technology.

About ARHT

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its patented end-to-end technology, executives, medical experts, educators, entertainers, and thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in locations from Toronto to Singapore, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

