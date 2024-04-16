Chemical Dosing Equipment Sales to Total US$ 3,154.4 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Usage in Water Treatment, Chemical Production, and Other Applications | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The increasing need for accurate and efficient chemical dispensing in industries such as water treatment, chemical production, and oil & gas is anticipated to drive the demand for chemical dosing pumps.

NEWARK, Del, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the global chemical dosing equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1900.0 Million in 2024. Global chemical dosing equipment sales will likely increase at 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period, totaling US$ 3154.4 Million by 2034.



Dosing pumps are expected to remain a highly sought-after product in the market. This can be attributed to their rising usage for accurately metering and delivering the desired chemical solutions. The target segment is poised to grow at 5.4% CAGR.

Several factors are anticipated to stimulate growth of the chemical dosing industry during the assessment period. These include:

Rapid industrialization, especially across developing nations.

Growing usage of chemical dosing equipment across diverse industries, including food & beverages, water treatment, and oil & gas.

Increasing demand for clean and potable water globally.

Implementation of stringent environmental regulations to control pollution and ensure environmental sustainability.

Advancements in chemical dosing technologies.





The rising importance of chemical dosing equipment in water treatment procedures is expected to play a key role in boosting the global market. These systems are widely used in water treatment processes to precisely and accurately add coagulants, disinfectants, and other chemicals required for purification.

As water treatment facilities seek efficient and sustainable solutions, demand for chemical dosing equipment is set to rise steadily. This growth is fueled by a rising emphasis on clean water resources and environmental sustainability.

Growing adoption of automatic dosing equipment across industries like pharmaceuticals and oil& gas is expected to foster market growth. These automated systems are gaining wider popularity as they eliminate the need for manual intervention by incorporating sensors, control systems, and programmable features.

East Asia, spearheaded by China and Japan, is expected to dominate the global chemical dosing equipment industry through 2034. This can be attributed to the rapid penetration of industrialization, expanding water and wastewater treatment infrastructure, and favorable government support.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global chemical dosing equipment industry is set to total US$ 3,154.4 Million by 2034.

by 2034. Based on type, the pumps segment is anticipated to grow at 5.9% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. By application, the water treatment segment is poised to record a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. Chemical dosing equipment demand in India will likely rise at 5.7% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. China is projected to register a CAGR of 4.1% between 2024 and 2034.





“The global chemical dosing industry is predicted to expand around 1.7X through 2034. This can be attributed to rising demand for clean water and increasing usage of chemical dosing equipment across pharmaceutical, oil & gas, food & beverage, and other sectors.” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is Winning?

The chemical dosing equipment is fairly consolidated, with top players accounting for about 35% to 45% of the share.

Top players are constantly developing more efficient and user-friendly chemical dosing equipment to boost their sales. They also adopt strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, distribution agreements, mergers, and facility expansions to strengthen their footprint.

Recent Development:

In March 2021, Siltbuster, a prominent water treatment specialist, introduced an integrated chemical dosing system (iCDS).





Key Companies Profiled in Report:

Verito Engineering Private Limited.

Pure Aqua, Inc.

Dynamic Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

MIRANDA AUTOMATION PVT. LTD.

Unique Dosing System Pvt. Ltd.

Shapotools

Nishu Enterprises

Accepta Water Treatment

Grundfos Pumps India Private Ltd.

Eldex Corporation

GemmeCotti Srl

Flow Line Pumps And Engineers

Mini Max Dosing Pumps.

Metapow Engineers Pvt. Ltd



Get More Insights:

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the chemical dosing equipment market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on type, technology, application, and region.

Chemical Dosing Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:

Pumps

Tanks and Containers

Valve

Meters

By Technology:

Automatic Dosing Equipment

Semi-automatic Dosing Equipment

By Application:

Water Treatment

Chemical Production

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





