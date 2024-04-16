Live Ventures Subsidiary Vintage Stock Announces Opening of its 72nd Store in Chattanooga, Tennessee

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE), a diversified holding company (“Live Ventures”), announced today that its subsidiary, Vintage Stock Inc. (“Vintage Stock”), has opened its 72nd store in Chattanooga, TN. The new Vintage Stock branded store is a unique addition to the Hamilton Place Shopping Center. This location not only marks Vintage Stock’s first store east of the Mississippi but also signifies a significant step in Vintage Stock’s expansion into the Southeastern U.S., with a store in Huntsville, AL, expected to open in approximately 60 days. Vintage Stock is an award-winning specialty entertainment retailer with stores across the U.S. under the following brand names: Vintage Stock, Movie Trading Company, EntertainMart, and V-Stock.



“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our newest store in Chattanooga, TN. As we continue to grow and expand into the Southeastern U.S., we are excited to bring our diverse and unique product selection to the Chattanooga community,” said Rodney Spriggs, Vintage Stock’s Chief Executive Offer. “We pride ourselves on offering a wide selection of entertainment products, catering to diverse tastes and interests. From the latest blockbuster movies, music, and video games to rare comics, toys, and Anime and pop culture trends, our one-stop store is where customers can find everything they desire in a single location. We have proudly been buying and trading products and collections from our loyal customers for over 40 years and look forward to serving and delighting our new customers in the Chattanooga area.”

Vintage Stock Chattanooga Address – Hamilton Place Shopping Center, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., Space #0134, Chattanooga, TN 37421. Vintage Stock’s website is www.vintagestock.com

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures is a diversified holding company with a strategic focus on value-oriented acquisitions of domestic middle-market companies. Live Ventures’ acquisition strategy is sector-agnostic and focuses on well-run, closely held businesses with a demonstrated track record of earnings growth and cash flow generation. The Company looks for opportunities to partner with management teams of its acquired businesses to build increased stockholder value through a disciplined buy-build-hold long-term focused strategy. Live Ventures was founded in 1968. In late 2011, Jon Isaac, Chief Executive Officer and strategic investor, joined the Company's Board of Directors and later refocused it into a diversified holding company. The Company’s current portfolio of diversified operating subsidiaries includes companies in the textile, flooring, tools, steel, and entertainment industries.

About Vintage Stock

Based in Joplin, MO, and acquired by Live Ventures in 2016, Vintage Stock is an award-winning specialty entertainment retailer that offers a large selection of entertainment products, including new and pre-owned movies, video games, and music products, as well as additional products, such as books, comics, toys and collectibles, and more through a unique buy-sell-trade model. Vintage Stock sells through its 72 retail stores and website, www.vintagestock.com, allowing the company to ship products worldwide directly to the customer’s doorstep.

Contact:

Live Ventures Incorporated

Greg Powell, Director of Investor Relations

725.500.5597

gpowell@liveventures.com

www.liveventures.com

Source: Live Ventures Incorporated