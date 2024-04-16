Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. to Present at the Blockchain & Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference April 25th

Bluesky invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com



TORONTO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (OTC Markets:BTCWF CSE:BTC), based in Toronto, focused on AI & Blockchain, today announced that Ben Gelfand,CEO, and Anthony R. Pearlman, COO will present live at the Blockchain & Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference hosted by Alpha Transform Holdings and VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 25th, 2024

DATE: April 25th

TIME: 2:30pm – 3PM

LINK: https://bit.ly/3JaIRj3

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 25th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

We invite all participants to join us, and bring your question on AI and Blockchain. It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

About Bluesky Digital Assets

Blue Sky Digital Assets stands at the forefront of the AI and Blockchain fields, leveraging decades of cumulative experience in the tech industry to empower businesses with cutting-edge solutions. Our core expertise in blockchain technology and AI development set us apart.

Our team's profound knowledge and innovative strategies have consistently generated significant returns, reinforcing our position as industry leaders in the digital space. With a focus on driving technological advancement and financial success, has become synonymous with trust, reliability, and visionary leadership in the tech sector.

Whether you're looking to capitalize on blockchain's disruptive potential or leverage AI, our digital asset portfolio and Collab space will catalyze the growth of your tech-based initiatives. Partner with Blue Sky Digital Assets today, and unlock the future of digital excellence for your business.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Bluesky Digital Assets

BEN GELFAND CEO / DIRECTOR

(416) 363-3833

ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com