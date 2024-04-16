IBN Coverage Initiated for Bebuzee Inc.

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Bebuzee Inc. (OTC: BBUZ), a social platform and streaming service focused on development and deployment of America's first superapp, today announces it has selected IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives.



Bebuzee’s superapp is expected to allow members to watch a wide variety of content, such as movies, series, documentaries and talk shows, on any internet-connected device. The company’s technology scans the world’s news, features and information-flow to give its dedicated readers the best of the internet in one place – a one-stop platform for breaking news, interesting and important blogs, videos and photos.

The core features of the superapp are set to include video streaming; photo sharing; Bebuzee Messaging service, which allows users to send text and voice messages and make voice and video calls; Shortbuz, used to make a variety of short-form entertaining videos; Blogbuz, a resource for people without time to scavenge the internet and other sources for news and information; and Properbuz global real estate search.

The superapp will also feature global tradesmen search; location reviews of neighborhoods, cities and even regions to help others find their ideal rental or real estate purchase; ShoppingBuz, a unique technology-driven e-commerce platform which gives merchants incredible tools to sell their products; Bebuzee Pay, a mobile payment and digital wallet service that allows users to make mobile payments and online transactions; TravelBuz, an online travel booking service; EventBuz, a ticket exchange and resale platform; and FlightBuz, a flight search engine.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Bebuzee.

With 18+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 60+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Bebuzee the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

About Bebuzee Inc.

Bebuzee Inc., formerly known as Engage Mobility, Inc., is a Miami-based social platform and streaming service. The company is focused on the development and deployment of America's first superapp, Bebuzee, which aims to revolutionize the way people connect, engage and thrive in the digital era. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Bebuzee.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

