Ductile Iron Pipe Market Size Will Achieve US$ 15.34 Billion by 2034 growing at 5.1% CAGR: Fact.MR Analysis

Integration of Smart Technologies to Increase in Ductile Iron Pipes for Enhanced Efficiency

Rockville , April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global ductile iron pipe market is estimated at US$ 9.33 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach a size of US$ 15.34 billion by the end of 2034.



Ductile iron pipes represent a vital component of water and wastewater infrastructure globally, providing robust solutions for the efficient transportation of fluids. The ductility of the material allows for deformation without fracture, making it well-suited for a wide range of applications. The ductile iron pipe market is driven by rapid urbanization, industrial development, and sustainable water management practices.

Integration of advanced technologies, such as smart sensors for real-time monitoring, is a prominent trend in the ductile iron pipe market. This enhances the efficiency and maintenance of ductile iron pipe systems, providing valuable data for proactive decision-making.

Rapid urbanization and the need for modernized water and wastewater infrastructure globally are driving the demand for ductile iron pipes. Growing awareness of water scarcity issues emphasizes the importance of efficient water distribution systems. Ductile iron pipes, known for their durability and minimal water loss, address these concerns, driving the overall market growth.

Stringent regulations mandating the use of durable and corrosion-resistant materials in water infrastructure projects are further supporting the adoption of ductile iron pipes

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 15.34 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 138 Tables No. of Figures 13 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for ductile iron pipes is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States market is estimated at US$ 1.91 billion in 2024.

Sales of ductile iron pipes in Japan are projected to reach US$ 472.3 million by 2034-end.

Zn/Zn-Al + bitumen/epoxy ductile iron pipe demand is projected to reach a market value of US$ 8.35 billion by 2034-end.

“Need for the replacement of aging water and wastewater infrastructure, particularly in developed countries, is creating profitable opportunities for ductile iron pipe producers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Construtec Ductile

American Cast Iron Pipe Company

Duktus (Wetzlar) GmbH & Co. KG

Tata Metaliks

Saudi Arabian AMINTIT

U.S. Pipe

Saint Gobain PAM

Jindal SAW Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

McWane Inc.

CNBM International Corporation

Electrotherm

Electrosteel Steels Ltd.

Rashmi Metaliks

Svobodny Sokol Poland

Kurimoto, Ltd.

Winning Strategy

Companies are focusing on technological innovations, diversifying product portfolios, and global market expansion to maintain a strong market position.

Collaborations, partnerships, and strategic alliances are also some of the tactics that are expanding the profits of key market players. Mergers and acquisitions are further helping them expand their geographic presence and diversify their product offerings.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ductile iron pipe market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on diameter (DN 80 to DN 300, DN 350 to DN 600, DN 700 to DN 1000, DN 1200 to DN 2000, DN 2000 and above), application (potable water distribution, sewage & wastewater, irrigation, mining, centrifugal DI pipes, others), external protection (Zn/Zn-Al + bitumen/epoxy, PE, PU, ceramic epoxy, electrosteel), and sales channel (direct sales, indirect sales), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

