Acting Premier Nono Maloyi leads sod-turning ceremony to mark launch of Mahikeng Student City, 18 Apr

North West Acting Premier, Patrick Dumile Nono Maloyi, will lead a sod-turning ceremony on Thursday, 18 April 2024, to mark the official launch of the Mahikeng Student City.

This initiative aims to address the pressing need for students accommodation in the provincial capital, with plans for a 10,000-bed facility.

The Student City project includes provisions for modern amenities such as fitness center, health and retail facilities.

Additionally, the project is expected to generate 10,000 job opportunities, both short- and long-term.

This project forms part of ongoing efforts by government to create various socio-economic opportunities for locals and bolster infrastructure development in the province.

The official Sod-turning event which will be attended by officials and members of the media will be held as follows;

Date: Thursday, 18 April 2024

Venue: Lokaleng Road

Time: 11:00

Following the ceremony, there will be a collective spiritual prayer session led by pastors from various denominations as follows;

Time: 12:00

Venue: Mmabatho Stadium

