GCIS invites media to apply for accreditation for 20 Year celebration of EPWP

Government Communication and Information system (GCIS) calls on members of the media wishing to cover the upcoming 20 Year celebration of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

The Expanded Public Works Programme is the world’s largest continuous public employment programme.

The occasion will be used to unveil millions of more work opportunities to be provided in the next five years. These work opportunities will benefit the women, the youth and the poor households in our communities.

The 20 Year celebration of EPWP is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 24 April 2024 at Buffalo City Stadium, East London in the Eastern Cape Province.



The 20 Year celebration of the EPWP takes place in the year that South Africa celebrates 30 years of Freedom and Democracy. This is a period of reflection and consolidation of all the gains attained during this journey of democracy under the democratic government.



Members of the media applying for accreditation are advised to complete the attached registration form in full and submit it to Takalani Mukwevho on Email: takalanim@gcis.gov.za or Itumeleng Mashaba on Email: itumelengm@gcis.gov.za by no later than 16h00 on Thursday, 18 April 2024.



Enquiries:

Mr Lennox Mabaso

Cell: 082 884 2403

