Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa undertakes outreach programme with business stakeholders in Northern Cape, 18 to 19 Apr

The Minister in The Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will on 18-19 April 2024 undertake a two-days Outreach Programme with Business Stakeholders in the Northern Cape (NC) with the Support of the Provincial and Local Government of NC.

The program seeks to forge partnerships between all spheres of Government and organised business/industrialists to achieve the Energy Action Plan’s target of ending load shedding and creating energy security.

The programme focuses on localised solutions to energy supply to protect local economies and save jobs and livelihoods.

On Thursday, 18 April 2024, the Minister, joined by the Premier of the Northern Cape, Dr. Zamani Saul, will be part of marking the reaching of commercial operation of one of the largest hybrid solar and energy battery storage facilities, Scatec ASA.

Scatec has now officially commenced producing and supplying electricity to the national grid from their three Kenhardt plants in the NC.

With an installed solar capacity of 540 MW and a battery storage capacity of 225MW / 1,140MWh, this innovative and large-scale project delivers 150MW of dispatchable power to the grid.



This milestone is in fulfilment of the EAP’s pillars of enabling private investment in generation and fast tracking the procurement of new generation from renewable energy sources, as part of South Africa’s energy mix.



On Friday, 19 April 2024, the Minister, with the support of Provincial and Local Government, will host an interactive engagement with Business Representatives of the Province in Upington.



Members of the media are invited as follows:

Scatec Launch



Date: Thursday, 18 April 2024

Time: 11h00

Venue: Scatec, Kenhardt, Northern Cape

Outreach Engagement with NC Business Stakeholders



Date: Friday, 19 April 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Protea Hotel, Upington



