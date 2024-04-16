Submit Release
Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa undertakes outreach programme with business stakeholders in Northern Cape, 18 to 19 Apr

The Minister in The Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will on 18-19 April 2024 undertake a two-days Outreach Programme with Business Stakeholders in the Northern Cape (NC) with the Support of the Provincial and Local Government of NC.

The program seeks to forge partnerships between all spheres of Government and organised business/industrialists to achieve the Energy Action Plan’s target of ending load shedding and creating energy security. 

The programme focuses on localised solutions to energy supply to protect local economies and save jobs and livelihoods. 

On Thursday, 18 April 2024, the Minister, joined by the Premier of the Northern Cape, Dr. Zamani Saul, will be part of marking the reaching of commercial operation of one of the largest hybrid solar and energy battery storage facilities, Scatec ASA.

Scatec has now officially commenced producing and supplying electricity to the national grid from their three Kenhardt plants in the NC. 

With an installed solar capacity of 540 MW and a battery storage capacity of 225MW / 1,140MWh, this innovative and large-scale project delivers 150MW of dispatchable power to the grid.
 
This milestone is in fulfilment of the EAP’s pillars of enabling private investment in generation and  fast tracking the procurement of new generation from renewable energy sources, as part of South Africa’s energy mix. 
 
On Friday, 19 April 2024, the Minister, with the support of Provincial and Local Government, will host an interactive engagement with Business Representatives of the Province in Upington. 
 
Members of the media are invited as follows:

Scatec Launch
 
Date: Thursday, 18 April 2024
Time: 11h00
Venue: Scatec, Kenhardt, Northern Cape 

Media wishing to attend need to strictly rsvp with Martin Slabbert on 079 500 1503 / martin@alkemi.global (for Scatec) and Kutlwano Huma on 078 133 1418 by no later than 10h00 on Wednesday, 17 April 2024.
 
Outreach Engagement with NC Business Stakeholders
 
Date: Friday, 19 April 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: Protea Hotel, Upington
 
Media wishing to attend need to RSVP with Kutlwano Huma on 078 133 1418 by no later than 17h00 on Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Media enquires: 
Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity,
Cell: 082 084 5566
E-mail: Tsakane@presidency.gov.za

